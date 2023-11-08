Changsha Town Basketball Team: The Dream that Came True after 17 years

The Changsha Town basketball team from Kaizhou District, Chongqing has made history at the National “Village BA” finals, held in Taipan Village, Taijiang County, Guizhou Province. The team managed to secure the seventh place in the country, marking a significant achievement for the “old boy” team, whose members have been competing together for 17 years.

Led by captain Peng Hao, the team’s journey began in 2005 when 10-year-old Peng Hao started playing basketball on the court of Chenjia Middle School in Changsha Town. Inspired by the group of energetic basketball boys, physical education teacher Ran Xiaoyi decided to form a basketball team despite facing opposition from school leaders.

Over the years, the team faced numerous challenges, including a lack of funding and suitable training venues, but they persevered. With their hard work and dedication, the team gained recognition, winning one trophy after another in municipal competitions. The success of the team also inspired other students to pursue a career in physical education, including Peng Hao, who was admitted to the physical education major of Chongqing Three Gorges University.

In 2017, Ran Xiaoyi stepped down as coach, and Peng Hao took over, continuing to foster young basketball talents in Changsha Town. Earlier this year, the “old boys” decided to reunite and compete in the National “Village BA” finals, despite the challenges they faced due to limited training time and logistical support. However, their determination paid off as they advanced to the finals, ultimately finishing in seventh place in the country.

The team’s achievements have not only fulfilled their childhood dreams but have also inspired the younger generation in their hometown. “Post-00s” Li Junjie, who has been watching the team’s games since he was a child, has now joined the team and is pursuing a career in physical education, following in the footsteps of his role models.

The story of the Changsha Town basketball team serves as a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and dedication. Despite the obstacles they faced, the team’s love for basketball has not only brought them success but has also inspired others to pursue their dreams, highlighting the impact of sports in rural communities.

