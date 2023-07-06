Changsha Yongsheng Returns Home: A New Season of Professional Basketball Begins

Changsha professional basketball is making a long-awaited return to its home court after a gap of three years. The Changsha Yongsheng men’s basketball team played their first home game of the 2023 season on July 7 at the Hunan Helong Gymnasium. The team attended a departure ceremony on July 2 before kicking off the new season.

Changsha Yongsheng had their first away game on July 4 against Henan Credit Store Laojiu, which unfortunately ended in a loss. But the team is determined to secure a victory in their first home game of the season against Shaanxi Xinda, also known as the “Northwest Wolf.” As the only professional team in Changsha, the team is hopeful that the local community will come out to support them.

Established in 2016, Changsha Yongsheng has quickly become a strong team in the National Men’s Basketball League (NBL). They have consistently reached the NBL National Final Four for six consecutive years and even finished as national runner-up in the 2018 season. With the aim of winning the NBL championship this year, the team ultimately hopes to break into the Chinese Professional Basketball League (CBA).

Changsha Yongsheng has a total of 11 home games this season, with 9 of them taking place at the Hunan Helong Stadium. Two home games in the 18th and 19th rounds will be held at the Chenzhou Sports Training Base Tengfei Gymnasium. The game schedule will primarily be on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with a kick-off time at 19:30.

The NBL is one of the three major professional leagues of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) and consists of 12 teams this season. The regular season spans four months, from July 2 to August 27, with three games per week. The top eight teams will then enter the playoffs, with the finals scheduled to end on October 6 at the latest.

Changsha Yongsheng has a talented lineup this season, featuring star players such as Deng Yuxin, Jiang Junqi, Ma Guodong, Joseph Young, and Michael Holyfield. The team has also appointed Shi Liping, an experienced coach who has previously coached many CBA teams, as their head coach.

The team is excited to showcase their skills and entertain the home crowd as they strive for victory in the 2023 season. Fans can purchase tickets for the home games by scanning a QR code provided by the team. With the return of professional basketball to Changsha, the local community is eagerly anticipating an exciting season ahead.

