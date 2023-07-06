Changsha Yongsheng Returns Home: A New Season of Professional Basketball Begins

Title: Changsha Yongsheng Returns Home After Three Years, Looking to Secure Victory in New Professional Basketball Season

Subtitle: Changsha Yongsheng Men’s Basketball Club ready for their first home game of the 2023 NBL season

Changsha, Hunan – After a three-year absence, professional basketball is making its long-awaited return to Changsha. On July 7th, the Changsha Yongsheng Men’s Basketball Club, the only professional team in the city, attended a departure ceremony at Hunan Helong Stadium before their first home game of the season. Fans are eagerly anticipating their home debut and hoping the team can kick off the new season with a victory.

Established in 2016, the Changsha Yongsheng team quickly rose through the ranks and became a strong contender in the NBL. With support from the Hunan Provincial Sports Bureau, Changsha Sports Bureau, and various corporate sponsors, the team has consistently performed well in the league, reaching the National Final Four for six consecutive years and earning the runner-up title in the 2018 season.

Following the conclusion of the 2022 season earlier this year, the team regrouped in April and trained in Chenzhou. Since then, they have been competing in games across the country, traveling thousands of kilometers to showcase their skills. Despite losing their first away game against Henan Credit Store Laojiu, the team remains determined to secure victory in their highly-anticipated home game against Shaanxi Xinda on July 7th.

Li Xiangqun, chairman of the Changsha Yongsheng Club, revealed that their goal for the 2023 season is to win the NBL championship and ultimately break into the CBA (Chinese Professional Basketball League).

Changsha Yongsheng is scheduled to play 11 home games this season, with nine of them taking place at Hunan Helong Stadium, and two games will be held at the Chenzhou Sports Training Base Tengfei Gymnasium. The games will typically be played on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with a kickoff time of 19:30.

The NBL, which stands for the National Men’s Basketball League, is one of the three major professional leagues within the Chinese Basketball Association. The current season features 12 teams in a home and away competition format, spanning a total of 22 rounds. The regular season runs from July 2nd to August 27th, followed by the playoffs starting in September.

In terms of the team’s lineup, Changsha Yongsheng has retained key players from the previous season, including Deng Yuxin, Jiang Junqi, Ma Guodong, and Chen Zexu, alongside new additions such as Wang Haoyu. Furthermore, the team has recruited two powerful foreign players, Joseph Young and Michael Holyfield, to enhance their roster.

Shi Liping, a seasoned coach with experience in various CBA teams, has been appointed as the head coach for the Changsha Yongsheng team. Known for his strategic expertise and ability to develop young talents, Shi Liping aims to guide the team to new heights.

Among the star players, Deng Yuxin, the team captain, is a local talent known for his quick playing style and exceptional leadership skills. Jiang Junqi, warmly referred to as “The General,” contributes as a reliable scorer, while Ma Guodong, affectionately called “Little Ma,” dominates the interior with his towering presence. Additionally, the team has Joseph Young, renowned for his sharpshooting abilities, and Michael Holyfield, known as “Optimus Prime,” who excels in rebounding.

With an exciting lineup and a passionate home crowd, Changsha Yongsheng is eager to embark on their journey towards victory in the 2023 NBL season. The team encourages fans and the general public to come out and cheer them on at Hunan Helong Gymnasium.

To purchase tickets for Changsha Yongsheng home games, fans can simply scan the provided QR code for more information.

Source: Changsha Yongsheng Men’s Basketball Club

