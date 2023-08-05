Chaos at Alpine and the serial winner Verstappen

The Alpine team dismisses the team boss and the sports director in Spa. And world champion Max Verstappen wins for the eighth time in a row.

Series after series: Max Verstappen wins the Belgian GP for the third time in a row – and each of the last eight races.

The start of the second half of the Formula 1 season begins with a renewed demonstration of power by Max Verstappen and Red Bull. Although the Dutchman only started sixth after a gearbox change and the weather conditions in Belgium were uncertain, Verstappen took the lead after the first pit stop. He distanced teammate Sergio Perez by more than 20 seconds. Charles Leclerc in third place in the Ferrari had no chance. It was Verstappen’s third consecutive Belgian Grand Prix win and his eighth in a row this season.

