Chaos in Serie B, the registrations of Lecco and Reggina at risk

The deadline for submissions has expired applications for registration in Serie B and C next year, but there are several open questions on the table and which will go resolved by 30 June 2023. Starting with Lecco and Reggina. The Lombard club, which returned to B after 50 years, presented the documentation within the deadlines, but the issue of the sports facility remains with the registration having taken place with its own stadium (now not suitable for the cadet series).

He demoted them Perugia and Brescia are ready to come forward for the repechage. President Santopadre’s Umbrian club presented an application for access to the documents relating to the registration of some professional clubs in the next Serie B championship president of Brescia, Massimo Cellinoin addition to applying to join Serie C, he did also notify that for B. Cellino demands clarity on the restructuring of Reggina’s debt.

Lecco should have presented a documentation of works that adapted the plant to the required parameters or alternatively indicate a second field on which to play, but neither of the two specifications has arrived. “TOe have indicated the stadium of Paduawe needed it only because it is mandatory to indicate a system at the time of registration – said the president Paolo Di Nunno to Lecco FM -. They were the only ones who could grant it quickly. Monza? Mr. Galliani on Friday he told me: ‘Think about winning and then we’ll talk about it’. I won but now he doesn’t want to talk about it anymore. He said no“. It is not excluded that the newly promoted Lombard club will try, despite the expiry of the terms, to ask for an exemption.

As for the Regginahowever, also in this case the documentation seems to have arrived on time, but it remains to be seen if it completes. It will be up to Covisoc to establish it, providing its opinion to the Football Federation by 30 June. The president Marcello Cardona and the entire board of directors of Reggina Calcio 1914 have resigned from their respective duties. The owner of the company, the businessman from Lamezia Felice Saladino, gave the news. “The emergency phase for the club ends – adds Saladino – started with the acquisition last year, sports consolidation and debt settlement. Today Reggina is a club made up of men and women of great value, supported by its extraordinary fans, which has rigorously respected the path indicated by the three-year plan that I announced a year ago… For this reason I made myself available to initiate interviews with anyone who shows interest in the Companywith the aim of continuing the successful path we have started and further growing our territories and our beloved Reggina”.

