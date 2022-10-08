Allegri knows how important it is for presidents to have patience. Fourteen years ago, in his first experience in Serie A, he lost his first five league games with Cagliari but was lucky enough to find Cellino less angry than ever: he did not fire him (usually he does it for much less), he gave him the opportunity to work, so Max left, winning first Milan, then Juve. Who knows what would have become of him if he had been sent away from Sardinia bearing the burden of failure.