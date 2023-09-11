Home » Chapines and Canaleros Secure Four Points in Nations League
Chapines and Canaleros Secure Four Points in Nations League

Chapines and Canaleros Secure Four Points in Nations League

The Chapines and Canaleros Share Points in Vibrant 1-1 Draw

The teams of Guatemala and Panama put on a thrilling performance in their match on the second day of the Concacaf Nations League, ending in a well-deserved 1-1 draw.

Panama took an early lead in the 7th minute, with left back Eric Davis converting a penalty, deceiving Guatemalan goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen. The Canaleros dominated the first half and had more chances on goal, leaving the home team in need of a reaction.

Guatemala came back stronger in the second half, with midfielder Óscar Santís making a significant impact after being substituted in. It was Santís who scored the equalizing goal for his team in the 71st minute from a powerful free kick that crossed the Panamanian area, leaving goalkeeper César Samudio with no chance to react.

The match at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw, with the Honduran refereeing team overseeing the game. With this result, both Guatemala and Panama now have four points in the Nations League, with Panama slightly ahead on goal difference.

In Group A, Trinidad and Tobago took the lead after securing six points by defeating El Salvador. On the first matchday, the Chapines had defeated El Salvador 2-0, while the Canaleros had a convincing 3-0 victory over Martinique.

The top two teams from each group, including Group B where Honduras is competing, will advance to the quarterfinals of the Nations League. There, they will face tough opposition in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and Costa Rica, with the ultimate prize being a direct ticket to the Copa América 2024.

Both teams displayed their prowess and determination in this exciting encounter, setting the stage for an intense battle for advancement in the tournament.

