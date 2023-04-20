Charges against Alec Baldwin dropped for fatal shooting on ‘Rust’ set

The actor pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and was released on the promise not to possess any weapons, not drink alcohol and not speak to witnesses to the shooting.

The lawyers of the American actor Alec Baldwin have confirmed this Thursday that the charges have been withdrawn for involuntary manslaughter after he mistakenly fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of his latest film, ‘Rust‘, in New Mexico.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and encouraged a proper investigation about the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” said their lawyers Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, according to the NBC news network.

Baldwin already declared himself at the end of February not guilty of the charges against him and was released under a promise not to own any weapons, not to drink alcohol, and not to talk to witnesses to the shootingas reported at that time by the US network CNN.

The actor shot the director of photography of ‘Rust’ last October, Halyna Hutchins, during the recording of a scene in the film with a weapon that should have been a blank but, for unknown reasons, was loaded. This event led to the accusation of both Baldwin and the gunsmith, Hannah Gutierrez Reed.