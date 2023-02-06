Home Sports Charles Barkley: ‘I criticized Michael Jordan and he hasn’t spoken to me for 10 years’
Charles Barkley: 'I criticized Michael Jordan and he hasn't spoken to me for 10 years'

Charles Barkley: 'I criticized Michael Jordan and he hasn't spoken to me for 10 years'

Host of the “All the Smoke” podcast, Charles Barkley revealed the end of his friendship with Michael Jordan, which took place about 10 years ago “He was my best friend at the time, I love him and I miss him, but I have to be professional and fair to all. I said about him that I didn’t know if he would be successful as an executive because he surrounds himself with friends and people who will never say no to him. He’s gone crazy. He called me, he was like ‘Fan***o, motherfucker, you should be on my side’. I replied ‘I have to do my job’, and we haven’t spoken since that evening”.

