The four responsible for the theft of the watch were arrested by the carabinieri this morning Charles Leclercwhich took place at Viareggio on April 18, 2022: it is about three men it’s a donna. The four “worked” by dividing into pairs: one on a motorbike and one in an SUV. Under the guise of taking a selfie, the two on motorbikes approached the Ferrari driver’s car to remove the wristband from his wrist. precious Richard Mille watch which has a value of approx 2 million euros.

As reported by the prosecutor of Lucca“the couple aboard the car is assumed to have provided support to the accomplices traveling on the scooter, first dealing with the stalking the victim, which took place from Forte dei Marmi to Viareggio, and then facilitating their escape by preventing the offended party – with various maneuvers – from pursuing the alleged accomplices in the moments following the commission of the crime. Having evaluated the elements and sources of evidence, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Lucca requested and obtained for the four suspects – all originating from the historic center of Naples – the precautionary measure of the custody in prison.”

Other watches and cash found by the police forces are being investigated, following the searches of the homes of one of the robbers: “During the execution of the measure, delegated house searches were also carried out during which – adds the prosecutor – found and seized – against one of the suspects – two valuable watches, on whose origin, in an unjustified state, further investigative investigations will be carried out, as well as the sum in cash of around 23,000 euros.