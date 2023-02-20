The Formula 1 season will begin on March 5 in Bahrain, Charles Leclerc confident on the level of competitiveness of the new Ferrari SF-23. At the presentation he did not hide, he said that the goal this year is the title. in his fifth season in Maranello, he won five F1 races and won the hearts of the fans. The biography Le Prodige, written by Rmi Boudoul, has recently been released in France. Inside there are many anecdotes that reveal a 25-year-old boy who grew up quickly: with his ambitions, with his fears, with the mourning he had to face (the loss of his father and his friend Jules Bianchi), with he.