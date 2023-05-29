Home » Charles Schwab Challenge: Harry Hall misses out as Emiliano Grillo beats Adam Schenk in play-off
Charles Schwab Challenge: Harry Hall misses out as Emiliano Grillo beats Adam Schenk in play-off

The victory is Grillo’s first on the PGA Tour since the Fortinet Championship eight years ago
-8 E Grillo (Arg); A Schenk (US); -7 H Hall (Eng), S Scheffler (US); -6 P Haley (US); -5 M Kim (US), R Fowler (US), S Burns (US)
Selected others:-3 J Rose (Eng), A Rai (Eng); +1 L Donald (Eng); +13 R Knox (Sco)
England’s Harry Hall missed out on a first PGA Tour victory as Emiliano Grillo beat Adam Schenk in a play-off to win the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Argentina’s Grillo started the final round four shots behind Hall while America’s Schenk was one stroke back.

As Hall faltered, the 30-year-old looked set to win but double-bogeyed 18 when he drove into a stream, which carried his ball back towards him.

But Grillo regrouped and birdied the second play-off hole to see off Schenk.

It is a second win on the PGA Tour for Grillo – who carded a closing 68 – but his first since 2015.

Hall started the day at iconic Colonial brightly, carding back-to-back birdies on the first two holes, but four bogeys saw his lead evaporate.

The 25-year-old nevertheless found himself in a three-way tie at the top with Grillo and Schenk as he teed off on the final hole.

However, as he attempted to claim his maiden PGA Tour title, he hit his tee shot into the water and made a closing bogey to miss out on the play-off by a shot.

Hall finished tied for third in Texas with world number one Scottie Scheffler, who carded a three-under 67 after making two birdies and a hole-in-one at the 189-yard eighth.

