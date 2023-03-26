Home Sports Charlotte Bankes: Briton wins overall Snowboard Cross World Cup title
Sports

Charlotte Bankes: Briton wins overall Snowboard Cross World Cup title

by admin
Charlotte Bankes: Briton wins overall Snowboard Cross World Cup title
Charlotte Bankes took the Crystal Globe for winning the World Cup title

Charlotte Bankes won the overall Snowboard Cross World Cup for the second time despite finishing fifth in the final race of the season.

After Bankes’ win in Saturday’s race, her nearest rival, France’s Chloe Trespeuch, needed victory to have any chance of overhauling the Briton’s points tally.

But Trespeuch finished third in Canada.

“To finish like that, to secure the globe for the second year running is pretty amazing,” Bankes said.

Bankes, 27, ended on 723 points with Trespeuch second on 650 and Australian Josie Baff third with 493.

It is Bankes’ second title in a row.

“To fight all the way with Chloe, it was a super tight fight. She did an amazing season,” she added.

“To do the season I’ve done – I can’t quite believe it.”

The British snowboarder won back-to-back golds at the round in Sierra Nevada, Spain, two weeks ago, before another victory in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on 16 March.

Saturday’s win was her seventh World Cup podium and sixth gold medal this season.

At the start of March, Bankes crashed out of her individual snowboard cross title defence in the Snowboard World Championships, before being crowned mixed team world champion alongside Huw Nightingale last week.

See also  Titums breaks women's 400m freestyle world record - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

a spectacular new format, but an expected winner,...

Phil Foden: Manchester City midfielder to miss Liverpool...

Only 12 shots were enough for Sparta. We...

KAC ends Salzburg’s play-off winning streak

Pelicans, 32 apiece to Brandon Ingram and Trey...

Milan, sliding doors: fuori Diaz dentro Samardzic?

Wout van Aert offers his French teammate Christophe...

MotoGp, in Portimao for Marquez “juggling” pole in...

Sparta over the abyss. This is a heavy...

The effects of climate change on surfing

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy