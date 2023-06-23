Home » Charlotte, Exhibit 10 per Angelo Allegri
Charlotte, Exhibit 10 per Angelo Allegri

Charlotte, Exhibit 10 per Angelo Allegri

Exhibit 10 agreement with the Charlotte Hornets for Angelo Allegri, forward born in 1999 who averaged 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds as a Senior at Eastern Washington State. This is reported by DraftExpress.com

