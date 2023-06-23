Charlotte, Exhibit 10 per Angelo Allegri

3
Eastern Washington’s Angelo Allegri has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Charlotte Hornets, I’m told.
The 6’7” wing averaged 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.4 AST en route to 1st Team All-Big Sky + NTX Combine selections.
Coveted combo of size, shooting, and secondary playmaking.
