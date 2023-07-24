Charlotte Hornets, the NBA Board of Governors approves the sale

The NBA Board of Governors approved the sale of the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin. After 13 years, Michael Jordan’s era seems to have come to an end.

The final sale of the franchise — purchased at an approximate valuation of $3 billion — will be completed within fifteen days.

The completed sale of the team — purchased at an approximate $3 billion valuation — will be executed in the next one-to-two weeks, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 23, 2023

