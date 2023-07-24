Home » Charlotte Hornets, the NBA Board of Governors approves the sale
Charlotte Hornets, the NBA Board of Governors approves the sale

The NBA Board of Governors approved the sale of the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin. After 13 years, Michael Jordan’s era seems to have come to an end.

The final sale of the franchise — purchased at an approximate valuation of $3 billion — will be completed within fifteen days.

