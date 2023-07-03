Charm of Hangzhou: 2023 WDSF Asian Breakdancing Championships Test the Waters for Asian Games

Title: “Hangzhou Hosts First Ever WDSF Asian Breakdance Championships in Preparation for Upcoming Asian Games”

Date: July 3, 2023

Hangzhou, China – The city of Hangzhou was buzzing with excitement as the inaugural 2023 WDSF Asian Breakdance Championships, aptly named “Charm of Hangzhou,” took place at the Gymnasium of Gongshu Canal Sports Park from July 1st to 2nd. This event not only marked the first Asian Breakdancing Championship but also served as a crucial points competition for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games, offering two gold medals for both men and women. A total of 117 athletes from 13 Asian countries and regions participated in the two-day competition, showcasing their skills and striving for a chance to represent their countries on the Olympic stage.

Breakdance, often referred to as “floor dance” due to its emphasis on close-to-the-ground movements, is a technical form of hip-hop dance that relies heavily on personal style. In recognition of its global popularity, the International Olympic Committee approved the inclusion of breakdancing in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Subsequently, the 39th General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia also unanimously decided to include breakdancing in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Excitement and anticipation were at an all-time high as the top four performers in both men’s and women’s categories secured a direct entry into the qualifying round for the Paris Olympic Games next year. This incentivized outstanding breakdancers from various Asian countries and regions to participate, elevating the level of competition to new heights. Recognizing the significance of this event, the China Dance Sports Federation established a dedicated national breakdancing training team to ensure their athletes were prepared for the challenge.

“The competition serves as a rehearsal for the upcoming Asian Games,” stated the spokesperson for the Yunhe Sports Park venue operations team. The Hangzhou Asian Games will mark the debut of breakdancing as an official event in the tournament. With limited prior experience in organizing breakdancing competitions, this event serves as a comprehensive test for the venue operations team while also providing valuable warm-up preparations for the next Asian Games.

The success of the 2023 WDSF Asian Breakdance Championships “Charm of Hangzhou” showcased the vibrancy and talent within the Asian breakdancing community. As this art form gains worldwide recognition, it is expected to captivate audiences during the upcoming Paris Olympic Games and further solidify its place as a major cultural phenomenon.

Source: Zhejiang Daily

Author: Shen Tingyu, Reporter

Edited by: Gao Tingting

