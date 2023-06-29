“Charm of Hangzhou” The 1st Asian U16 Women’s Volleyball Championship is about to start, please watch the game-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

“Charm of Hangzhou” The 1st Asian U16 Women’s Volleyball Championship is about to start, please watch the game

From July 1st to July 8th, the first Asian U16 Women’s Volleyball Championship of “Charm of Hangzhou” kicked off this summer. Teams from 12 countries and regions will stage fierce duels in four venues in the three cities of Hangzhou, Huzhou and Shaoxing.

The participating teams are as follows:

Group A: CHN (China), MGL (Mongolia) and UZB (Uzbekistan)

Group B: JPN (Japan), AUS (Australia) and IRI (Iran)

Group C: HKG (Hong Kong, China), THA (Thailand) and KAZ (Kazakhstan)

Group D: TPE (Chinese Taipei), MAC (Macau, China) and IND (India)

It is reported that the “Asian U16 Volleyball Championship” was formerly known as the “Asian Junior Volleyball Championship”. The event level belongs to the Asian Volleyball Federation Championship Series and is held every two years. In this competition, 12 teams will be held in four venues: Hangzhou Normal University (Cangqian Campus) Gymnasium, Hangzhou Linping Sports Center Gymnasium, Huzhou Deqing Sports Center Gymnasium and China Textile City Sports Center Gymnasium.

How could such a wonderful event be missed? This summer, Orange Persimmon invites you to the Asian Games venue to watch a women’s volleyball match! (Participation method scans the QR code to log in to Orange Persimmon for interactive viewing)

At present, tickets for the first Asian U16 Women’s Volleyball Championship in Hangzhou have been sold online through Damai.com. Friends who are interested in other games can also log in to the Damai.com App or Mini Program to purchase.

