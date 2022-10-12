Original title: Chasing dreams ends an era with one punch. Warriors should kill chickens to warn monkeys and focus on the future

After Dream Chasing was suspended by the Warriors, he was still allowed to train at the Warriors Arena, but he was only asked to leave before the other players arrived. Famous reporter Mark Spears believes that Dream Chasing has recognized his mistake. He hopes to stay in the Warriors to attend the opening game. If the Warriors allow him to return to the team, then he will definitely bow his head and admit his mistake and repair the broken relationship with other teammates.

But should the Warriors really let Dream Chasing come back? Can the crack he punched out so easily be repaired?

That’s right, Dream Chasing is one of the foundations of the Warriors’ tactical system. They need Dream Chasing’s support, cover, and defense on the court. Without chasing dreams, the Warriors would definitely not be where they are today, and his contribution to this team cannot be overstated. However, can the current dream chaser be able to devote himself to the game like before? This brings up a big question mark…

It is reported that Dream Chasing no longer regards staying in the Warriors as the first choice. He prefers to join forces with his off-court brother James, who has a better relationship with the Lakers, and pave the way for his post-retirement business locally. If Dream Chasing is already in Cao Ying and his heart is in Han, there is no benefit to keeping him. It will not only increase the risk of thunder in the locker room for the team, but may also bear the loss of Chasing Dream’s contract ending and leaving freely.

Famous reporter Zach Lowe revealed: “The Warriors intend to let all players decide whether to return to the dream.” And the teammates of Chasing Dream did not intend to turn a blind eye to him, Rooney said clearly: “Dream Chasing is to regain the trust of the team.”

Maybe Curry and Klay don’t care about the dream-chasing behavior, but they can’t represent the entire player, especially Poole. If the young players led by Poole voted against the return of Dream Chasing, then the Warriors may be decisive and make a choice.

Instead of whitewashing the broken relationship between Dream Chasing and Warriors with false harmony, it is better to break up happily.

Although the loss of Chasing Dream is definitely a blow to the Warriors, if you take a long-term perspective, perhaps the departure of Chasing Dream will create new opportunities for the Warriors.

After this incident, many media took the opportunity to report on the situation in the Warriors’ locker room. One of the points mentioned was that Chasing Meng had the absolute right to speak in the team’s locker room all the year round. Since Curry and Klay are not flamboyant characters, Therefore, the leadership has all fallen into the hands of Dream Chasing, and the top management of the Warriors often tolerates some outrageous behaviors of Chasing Dream.

The Warriors have always been known for the harmony in the locker room, but the dream-chasing incident exposed the lies. Perhaps the Warriors should take this opportunity to kill the chickens and set an example to bring the atmosphere of the locker room back on track, weaken the excessive voice of the veterans, and give Poole a future star. There are also opportunities for younger generations like Kuminga, Wiseman, and Moody to share the right to speak in the locker room.

After all, the ages of Curry and Klay are there, and they are at the end of their careers. The Warriors need to consider who the core members of the future are, and Poole, Cuminga, Wiseman, Moody, They all have the potential to take over the class of their predecessors in basketball skills, but there is no sign yet that they can hold the same power in the locker room, which requires the Warriors to pave the way for them…

The Warriors need to consider the succession plan of the young people in the next stage. They definitely prefer an orderly handover of power, but the punch of chasing dreams broke the tranquility and forced the Warriors to measure. Is the short-term value of chasing dreams higher? Or is the future of the Warriors more important?

