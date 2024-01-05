Chasing the Light | “One city, ten ski resorts” Southerners work hard for skiing – News and Information Portal

**Chasing the Light | Southern “Small Potato” Meets Northeast’s “Big Frozen Pear”**

Yesterday, Feng Shuyu, a 15-year-old boy from Chongqing, set foot on a journey north once again as he prepares for the 14th National Winter Games. Despite the fact that there is still more than a month left until the games, he will continue to train intensively at Changbai Mountain Heping Ski Resort.

Feng is part of a team that has been set up in Chongqing to compete in the Winter Games, marking the first time that Chongqing will have representation in all the ski events. This team is also the first batch of skiers to have grown up in Chongqing, showcasing the city’s growing interest and participation in winter sports.

As a southerner and a skier, Feng’s journey serves as a testament to the hard work and dedication that southerners are putting into winter sports. Despite the lack of natural snowfall in Chongqing, there are now numerous indoor and outdoor ski resorts, totaling to 10 ski resorts in the city. This has allowed millions of people to participate in ice and snow sports, presenting a new landscape for winter activities in the south.

Feng’s father, Feng Xianqiao, who has been involved in his training and development as a skier, highlighted the importance of the indoor and outdoor ski resorts in the city. The alternation and complementation between the snow season and the non-snow season has provided more opportunities for people to access and enjoy snow sports all year round.

To support this growing interest in winter sports, Chongqing has seen a surge in the number of people engaging in activities such as snowboarding and skiing. This has also attracted experienced skiers from regions with abundant snowfall, such as Xinjiang, who have chosen to become instructors in Chongqing’s ski resorts.

Feng’s journey and the growing enthusiasm for snow sports in Chongqing serve as a testament to the expanding reach of winter sports in the southern region. As the 14th National Winter Games approaches, Chongqing’s participation reflects the city’s growing passion for snow sports and its commitment to nurturing young athletes like Feng Shuyu.

Share this: Facebook

X

