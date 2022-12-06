Home Sports Check the criminal and sports shield: super amnesty to save football
Sports

Check the criminal and sports shield: super amnesty to save football

by admin
Check the criminal and sports shield: super amnesty to save football

The corrective in a simple line establishes that in the event of a request for a deferred payment, not only will administrative sanctions and interest not be applied, but not even «criminal and sporting sanctions». It is then specified that «pending the conversion of the decree into law, economic, penal and sporting sanctions do not apply».

Thus, the preventive shield appears in the Aid Decree to prevent the intervention of the prosecutors, not only the federal one, which could raise objections with respect to possible regulatory violations that should materialize.

When does criminal prosecution take effect?

In the event of non-payment of personal income tax withholdings above 150 thousand euros per year and of missing VAT payments above 250 thousand euros, in effect, the criminal conduct of managers and companies is triggered, according to the provisions of articles 10 bis and 10 ter of the decree ” handcuffs to tax evaders” (Legislative Decree 74/2000).

However, the world of professional football (the 100 clubs in Serie A, B and Lega Pro) has repeatedly remarked that it received little help during the pandemic, also due to ideological prejudices (just under 1% of losses): a contribution to non-repayable fund for health care costs and tampons equal to 72 million (to be divided with the amateur realities) and the 200 million tax credit on sponsorships, limited to subjects with revenues within 15 million euros. More specifically, the Serie A clubs were able to rely only on a few general measures, such as the option to suspend depreciation and to revalue, with a facilitated levy, the brand and other assets such as the player base, in accordance with the provisions of Decree August 2020.

See also  Trajkovski triumphs in Saudi Arabia: he eliminated Italy from the World Cup in Palermo

A measure that has translated into an overall asset benefit of around one billion (avoiding recapitalizations of properties), but which will have the negative effect over time of a heavier depreciation.

You may also like

Rivaldo is a legendary Brazilian player

World Cup-Kane scored Foden 2 assists England 3-0...

Banchero and Italy: what needs to change for...

Morocco – Spain: live live Soccer World Cup...

Juve risks exclusion from UEFA matches: what you...

Arsenal-Milan, free tickets and travel to Dubai |...

Qatar World Cup | Portugal coach Santos:Undecided against...

Lotito at the Colalucci award: ‘Me, Milinkovic, Immobile,...

World Cup-Mbappe 1 pass 2 shots Giroud goal...

Edible gold: price, flavor and food properties

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy