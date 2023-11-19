Home » Checo made a spectacular comeback to be third in Las Vegas and secure the runner-up position
Sports

Checo made a spectacular comeback to be third in Las Vegas and secure the runner-up position

by admin
Checo made a spectacular comeback to be third in Las Vegas and secure the runner-up position

Max Verstappen claimed a remarkable victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, overcoming multiple challenges including a penalty and a collision with George Russell to secure his 18th win of the Formula 1 season. The Dutchman’s success ties him with Sebastian Vettel with 53 career wins, placing him third on the all-time wins list behind Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

Meanwhile, Red Bull secured a 1-2 finish with Sergio Perez making an impressive comeback in the race, eventually finishing third. Perez’s strong showing ensured he secured second place in the Drivers’ championship with 273 points, out of reach for Lewis Hamilton.

The race itself was filled with dramatic twists and turns, with Perez overcoming early challenges, hitting a low of 16th position before making a stunning recovery and eventually leading the race. However, Leclerc and Verstappen battled it out at the front of the pack, with Verstappen ultimately emerging as the winner.

Perez’s podium finish was not without its excitement, as he was in a fierce battle with Leclerc for the second place before ultimately being overtaken on the final lap of the race.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix provided fans with thrilling racing and unexpected results, setting the stage for an exciting climax to the Formula 1 season.

See also  Bologna, the official engagement of Thiago Motta until 2024

You may also like

2. Bundesliga Radio live: 1. FC Magdeburg vs....

the Book Sport – Sport Marketing News section...

Appeal to the DFB: Cologne’s basement calls for...

Canada had no compassion for El Salvador

Bologna-Verona (2-0) – Scattered Considerations

Hollywood glamor like a Swiss documentary film about...

trekking between the lagoon and protected areas

FC Bayern: Hard work for the strong man...

Match summary: FC Juárez vs Rayados (3-0). GOALS

Reggio, Uglietti: “Against Trento it will be fundamental”.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy