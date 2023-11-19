Checo made a spectacular comeback to be third in Las Vegas and secure the runner-up position

Max Verstappen claimed a remarkable victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, overcoming multiple challenges including a penalty and a collision with George Russell to secure his 18th win of the Formula 1 season. The Dutchman’s success ties him with Sebastian Vettel with 53 career wins, placing him third on the all-time wins list behind Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

Meanwhile, Red Bull secured a 1-2 finish with Sergio Perez making an impressive comeback in the race, eventually finishing third. Perez’s strong showing ensured he secured second place in the Drivers’ championship with 273 points, out of reach for Lewis Hamilton.

The race itself was filled with dramatic twists and turns, with Perez overcoming early challenges, hitting a low of 16th position before making a stunning recovery and eventually leading the race. However, Leclerc and Verstappen battled it out at the front of the pack, with Verstappen ultimately emerging as the winner.

Perez’s podium finish was not without its excitement, as he was in a fierce battle with Leclerc for the second place before ultimately being overtaken on the final lap of the race.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix provided fans with thrilling racing and unexpected results, setting the stage for an exciting climax to the Formula 1 season.

