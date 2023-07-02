Checo Perez Takes Ferrari Driver’s Complaints Gracefully After Austrian Grand Prix Battle

Title: Checo Perez Responds with Humor to Complaints from Carlos Sainz after Austrian Grand Prix Battle

Date: July 2, 2023

Mexican driver Checo Perez showcased his lightheartedness in response to accusations made by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz following their intense battle at the Austrian Grand Prix. Perez, who emerged victorious to secure his podium position, took the claims in good spirits.

Perez, representing Red Bull, secured a third-place finish in Austria, marking his return to the podium after a four-race absence. Clearly pleased with his performance, the Mexican driver also celebrated his triumph over a challenging Friday.

Regarding Sainz’s complaints of Perez “intimidating him too much,” the Mexican driver amusingly stated, “My coach told me Xavi. He has made me laugh, but it was a good battle with Sainz.”

During the race, Sainz even radioed the commissioners to review Perez’s actions, accusing him of pushing the limits of the track. The Ferrari driver reiterated his concerns after the race, highlighting Perez’s unusual maneuvers, particularly on the straight.

“Yes, it was a nice battle. He made a few weird moves and threw the car at me on the straightaway. He did things he usually doesn’t do, but it was a fun, cute battle, and he ultimately came out on top,” Sainz stated in an interview with ESPN on Star+.

In response, Perez acknowledged the complexity of the race but expressed confidence in his performance. “It has been a very difficult weekend for me, including physical problems. It was a strange midweek where I had a fever and couldn’t sleep. However, with a fantastic strategy and great teamwork, we recovered and achieved a good rhythm,” the Guadalajara native revealed. “It hasn’t been an easy weekend, but hopefully, we can maintain our momentum. It was tough, but I had excellent traction. I made a strong comeback,” he concluded, eagerly looking forward to the next track at Silverstone.

As fans anticipate the upcoming races, Perez’s humorous response to Sainz’s complaints demonstrates his positive attitude and determination to succeed on the circuit.