Sports

Checo Perez to Start Fifth in Monza, Eyes Podium Finish Amid Practice Setback

Checo Perez to Start Fifth in Monza, Eyes Podium Finish Amid Practice Setback

The Mexican driver, Checo Perez, will start fifth in the upcoming Monza race, behind the two Ferraris, Max Verstappen, and George Russell. Perez attributed his performance in qualifying to the issues he faced during practice 3 of the Italian Grand Prix. An oil leak in the power unit of his Red Bull RB19 affected their preparation for qualifying. Despite this setback, Perez expressed his determination to fight for a podium finish and compete directly with Ferrari’s drivers.

Perez mentioned the importance of working on traction, particularly in the slow chicanes of Monza, and highlighted the competitiveness of Ferrari’s rhythm. He acknowledged the strength of the Ferrari team and predicted a good race. Perez aims to optimize the performance of his rear tires and aspires to secure a podium finish.

Ahead of Perez on the grid will be George Russell, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, and Carlos Sainz. Perez will share the third starting row with Alex Albon, the pilot of Williams.

The Mexican driver expressed his confidence and determination in his pre-race interview with ESPN. He acknowledged the strong performance of Ferrari and emphasized the need to focus on tire management and traction in order to have a successful race. Perez remains optimistic about his chances of achieving a podium finish.

Fans eagerly anticipate the Monza race, where Perez will aim to deliver an impressive performance and showcase his skills against tough competition.

