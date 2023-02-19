Home Sports Cheerful grandfather, who is his daughter Valentina: the video censored by Juve, the story with Piero de Il Volo, Le Iene
After the mock draw against Nantes, the controversy over the missed penalty in the final and the outburst on the microphones of Sky, Massimiliano Allegri needed some good news. He received the best possible, because the twenty-eight-year-old Valentina – his eldest daughter with his ex-wife Gloria – made him a grandfather by giving birth to little Filippo. Juventus made the announcement on the various social channels directly, with the coach from Livorno who rushed to the hospital to meet his nephew: I went to him and he had a special note on him: “Grandfather, please, not 1-0. He understood everything, awake ”, Allegri himself joked on the eve of the match with Spezia, thus resuming the controversy that had seen him involved in the Europa League post-match. Valentina, about whom little or nothing has been known for years, had married in great secrecy in Naples in September 2021, that is, a few months after Max’s return to Turin.

