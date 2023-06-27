Cheering for Boris Herrmann: Stage victory for Malizia – but who will win the Ocean Race?

Status: 06/27/2023 5:35 p.m

The 14th edition of the Ocean Race is almost over after almost six months, at least at sea. Boris Herrmann’s team Malizia celebrated the second stage victory on the seventh and last leg from The Hague to Genoa and made it onto the podium with third place in the most important team sailing regatta around the world. The overall victory will be decided at the green table, the winner should be 11th Hour Racing.

Even before the hard-fought prestige success on the last stage, tears flowed on board the Malizia – Seaexplorer. The last evening on the ship, the last hours after more than 100 days on the high seas – for consolation and certainly also as a reward, there was a sip of rum together.

The fact that the Malizia “played a sporting role” in the Ocean Race, as skipper Herrmann noted with satisfaction, is also due to the team spirit that was clearly noticeable in difficult moments. “Discovering the world together and experiencing so much brings us together. We’re also a bit nostalgic that this is now coming to an end,” said the man from Hamburg. “We sailed in style. We never argued, there was never a loud word. It was a great team experience. We harmonized very well and didn’t make too many mistakes.”

Hand in hand in the Mediterranean

When the Malizia crossed the finish line in Genoa, Rosalin Kuiper visibly enjoyed every second on deck. The courageous and always in a good mood Dutchwoman was the only woman in the entire fleet to take part in all stages. Co-skipper Will Harris and on-board reporter Antoine Auriol always sailed with the Malizia crew. “We’ve seen so much of the world, done a good job and then got this perfect finish – I’m so happy,” said Kuiper before jumping hand in hand into the Ligurian Sea with her team-mates.

“It’s been a crazy adventure and it’s good to be back to normal life. But we’re going to miss each other very much every day and life at sea too. We had such a great time.”

— Rosalin Kuiper

Malizia ahead in the patience game

After 32,000 nautical miles (about 60,000 kilometers) across the world‘s oceans and fighting against the forces of nature, storms and waves, the spectacular hunt around the world came to a leisurely but highly exciting end on Tuesday. Until almost the end, the three yachts remaining in the race fought for stage victory, some of them within sight.

For the Malizia, which in the meantime had already covered more than 80 nautical miles, the game of patience paid off in the end primarily because of the near-coastal course. “Nico (Nicolas Lunven, d.Red.) is such a great navigator. It was fantastic to have him back for the final stage. Last night he showed his fine instincts,” said Herrmann. The Frenchman paused on the penultimate stage.

“It was tense until the end, but now it’s done. Super cool.”

— Boris Herrmann

Biotherm finally arrived in Genoa more than an hour and a half after the Malizia in second place, ahead of the long-leading team Holcim – PRB, who had recently been stuck in the doldrums.

Hearing and jury decision on Thursday

The boat flying the German flag had almost certainly been third in the classification beforehand. But who celebrates the overall victory will be decided by an international jury on Thursday in Genoa after hearing all the teams.

Holcim initially took the lead from 11th Hour Racing again on Tuesday. But if points are awarded to the US team at the green table, skipper Charlie Enright and Co. have the longed-for triumph.

A probable case, because even if the Americans were partly to blame for the collision shortly after the start in The Hague with the professed culprit Guyot, they would be awarded an average of the points sailed so far. And just one point is enough to win, because in the ranking of the harbor races, which is decisive in the event of a tie, 11th Hour is uncatchable ahead of Holcim. The Swiss team would then have 24 hours to appeal if necessary.

Overall standings Ocean Race (before the jury decision)

1. Team Holcim – PRB – 34 points

2. 11th Hour Racing – 33 Punkte

3. Team Malizia – 32 points

4. Biotherm Racing – 23 points

5. GUYOT environment – Team Europe – 2 Punkte

11th Hour, who dropped out for the last stage like Guyot, is currently still out of competition on the sea route to Genoa and wants to take part in the last harbor race there on Saturday (2.10 p.m.) – preferably as the overall winner, of course.

Malizia proves herself with a view to the Vendée Globe

Meanwhile, Herrmann and Co. can already take stock. The circumnavigator from Hamburg should be pleased that his boat once again explicitly asserted itself in the weak wind. Especially at the beginning of the race, the Malizia – Seaexplorer had to give way to the competition when there was little wind.

“We still don’t quite understand how to do everything perfectly, because you learn a long time with a new boat. But the ship is good even in light winds, no heavier than the others.”

— Boris Herrmann

Above all, however, his new building has proven itself with a view of the Vendée Globe, which will start in November next year. Especially for the solo circumnavigation of the world with its rough conditions, the high-tech yacht was also constructed according to the ideas of the Hamburg skipper, who caused a sensation at his premiere in 2021 with fifth place. Now Herrmann sees himself in an excellent position: “Honestly – I wouldn’t even consider starting with any of the other ships on the Vendée Globe.”

Triumph in the Southern Ocean and fable world record

The triumph on the long Southern Ocean leg from Cape Town to Itajai, the fabled world record for monohull yachts of an incredible 641.08 nautical miles within 24 hours, which only has to be ratified, and winning the Roaring Forties Trophy with the fastest passage from the Cape Good hope to Cape Horn leave no doubt that the daring design pays off.

“It’s great to see that the boat works so well,” said the native of Oldenburg, who celebrated his 42nd birthday at sea. “For a long time I’ve dreamed of taking part in the Ocean Race and completing this historically longest, unbelievable stage through the Southern Ocean. The fact that, after all the difficulties we had at the beginning, we were not only able to finish but also to win was the crowning glory.” Despite a mast rupture and a daring repair operation at a height of 28 meters at sea, his team was in the lead in the end.

“Imocas are here to stay”

Herrmann confirmed that the Imoca yachts have a promising future at the most important team regatta around the world. There were five boats this time. “The Imocas are here to stay. They have proven themselves strong.”

The Ocean Race adventure is now (almost) over for the Malizia team. “It’s not the end of our story, it’s the beginning of much more to come,” Harris said. After the last port race, the Malizia – Seaexplorer will be transferred to its home port of Monaco on July 3rd or 4th, further regattas on the way to the Vendée Globe are to follow.

To the post on Instagram

Boris Herrmann is contemplating the 15th Ocean Race

Herrmann can also well imagine another ocean race campaign: “We would like to be there again. We can’t announce an official campaign yet, but I would draw the cautious interim conclusion that we will very, very likely be highly motivated to work on it to start again.” The 15th Ocean Race will take place in 2026/27. Then Kiel could also be added as a new stage port after the successful fly-by. “Kiel is predestined for this,” says Herrmann.

This topic in the program:

NDR Info | 06/27/2023 | 14:00 clock

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

