Cheick Keita, 19, is the latest youngster to come out of the training center and he is already a starter in the central defense of Stade de Reims. This should also continue for a few more weeks, at least. In a sector reduced by the departure of Andrew Gravillon to Torino at the very end of the winter transfer window and by the injury of Emmanuel Agbadou, Cheick Keita was propelled in tandem with Yunis Abdelhamid in hinge during the last two matches of the Rémois. The very encouraging first appearances of the 19-year-old young man prompted the Champagne leaders to offer him a first professional contract.