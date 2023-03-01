Cheick Keita, 19, is the latest youngster to come out of the training center and he is already a starter in the central defense of Stade de Reims. This should also continue for a few more weeks, at least. In a sector reduced by the departure of Andrew Gravillon to Torino at the very end of the winter transfer window and by the injury of Emmanuel Agbadou, Cheick Keita was propelled in tandem with Yunis Abdelhamid in hinge during the last two matches of the Rémois. The very encouraging first appearances of the 19-year-old young man prompted the Champagne leaders to offer him a first professional contract.
The two parties agreed on Wednesday on a lease for the next three years. Launched in pro on October 23 during a success against Auxerre (2-1) where he had been established by Will Still, the number 43 of the SDR, international under 20 French since November, counts today four L1 matches and one Cup match. There is no doubt that this provisional balance sheet will significantly increase by the end of the season.