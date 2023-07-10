Cheikh Sabaly extends in Metz until 2026

Loaned several times to Pau and Quevilly Rouen since his arrival in 2018, the Senegalese Cheikh Sabaly has decided to extend to FC Metz. The 24-year-old midfielder added two seasons to his previous contract, which now binds him to the Grenats until 2026.

Holder 21 times last season in Ligue 2, Sabaly scored 3 goals, two of which were extremely decisive for Lorraine, during the last two days of the Championship. That of the victory against Sochaux (1-0, 37th day) and the opener against Bastia (3-2) for the last two successful matches and a rise in Ligue 1 for the Messins, second in Ligue 2 .

