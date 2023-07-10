Home » Cheikh Sabaly extends in Metz until 2026
Sports

Cheikh Sabaly extends in Metz until 2026

by admin
Cheikh Sabaly extends in Metz until 2026

Loaned several times to Pau and Quevilly Rouen since his arrival in 2018, the Senegalese Cheikh Sabaly has decided to extend to FC Metz. The 24-year-old midfielder added two seasons to his previous contract, which now binds him to the Grenats until 2026.

Holder 21 times last season in Ligue 2, Sabaly scored 3 goals, two of which were extremely decisive for Lorraine, during the last two days of the Championship. That of the victory against Sochaux (1-0, 37th day) and the opener against Bastia (3-2) for the last two successful matches and a rise in Ligue 1 for the Messins, second in Ligue 2 .

See also  Kušej flew against Pilsen, he is curious about the data. An extraordinary performance, praised Hoftych. She doesn't want to hold him back

You may also like

«He Juventus player? Had I known, I would...

Bad air in FC St. Gallen – does...

Miley’s Dominant Outing Leads Brewers to 1-0 Victory...

Inside Mookie Betts’ slugging spree and drive ‘to...

Teenage Golfer Zhao Zixu Wins Championship at 2023...

Women’s World Cup, Zambia: “It’s normal for the...

The curious prohibition of A3media to Pedro Sánchez...

Malaika Mihambo injured herself in the long jump...

Wenhua Road No. 1 Primary School Shines in...

Recharge your batteries on the rest day

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy