Chelsea 0-2 Real Madrid (Agg: 0-4): Blues exit Champions League as Real finish job

Chelsea’s hopes of salvaging success from a season of abject mediocrity were ended ruthlessly by Real Madrid as the holders advanced into the Champions League semi-final at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues were always battling against the odds to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg in the Bernabeu and their cause was not helped by a familiar failing as a battling performance was undermined by missing a succession of clear chances.
N’Golo Kante missed a glorious first-half opening while Marc Cucurella was blocked by former Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois when he looked certain to reduce Real’s advantage.
The Spanish champions had moments of their own and there are few sides more adept at making opponents pay for wasted opportunities and so it proved.
A lightning counter attack led by Vinicius Junior ended with Rodrygo putting the tie to bed with a close-range finish just before the hour
The Brazilian forward then walked in the second after brilliant, unselfish work by Federico Valverde with 10 minutes left.
Carlo Ancelotti’s quest for an historic fifth win as a coach in this tournament will continue with a semi-final against either Bayern Munich or Manchester City while Chelsea’s interim manager Frank Lampard, who now has four defeats from four games, must somehow lift the grim mood of despair around the club.
Chelsea
-
Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga
-
Squad number14Player nameChalobah
-
Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
-
Squad number33Player nameBreathing
-
Squad number24Player nameJames
-
Squad number5Player nameFernández
-
Squad number8Player nameKovacic
-
Squad number32Player namecucurella
-
Squad number7Player nameKante
-
Squad number23Player nameGallagher
-
Squad number29Player nameHavertz
-
Squad number11Player nameJoao Felix
-
Squad number15Player nameMudryk
-
Squad number17Player nameSterling
-
Squad number19Player nameMount
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 14Chalobah
- 6Thiago Silva
- 33Breathing
- 24JamesBooked at 50mins
- 5FernándezSubstituted forSterlingat 67′minutes
- 8Kovacic
- 32cucurellaBooked at 34minsSubstituted forMudrykat 68′minutesBooked at 89mins
- 7Kante
- 23GallagherSubstituted forJoao Felixat 67′minutes
- 29HavertzSubstituted forMountat 77′minutes
Substitutes
- 10Pulisic
- 11Joao Felix
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 15Mudryk
- 16Mendy
- 17Sterling
- 19Mount
- 20Zakaria
- 22Ziyech
- 28Azpilicueta
- 30Chukwuemeka
- 67Hall
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2carvajal ramosSubstituted forNachoat 82′minutes
- 3MilitantBooked at 22mins
- 4AlabaSubstituted forRudigerat 45′minutes
- 12Camavinga
- 15Valverde
- 8KroosSubstituted forceballosat 76′minutes
- 10Modric
- 21RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 81′minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forTchouaméniat 71′minutes
- 20Vinicius Junior
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 13The moon
- 16Odriozol
- 17vazquez
- 18Tchouaméni
- 19ceballos
- 22Rudiger
- 24Mariano
- 26Lopez Andugar
Live Text
-
Match ends, Chelsea 0, Real Madrid 2.
-
Second Half ends, Chelsea 0, Real Madrid 2.
-
Attempt saved. Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Valverde.
-
Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Vinícius Junior (Real Madrid).
-
Hand ball by Wesley Fofana (Chelsea).
-
Attempt missed. João Félix (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.
-
Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
-
Foul by Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea).
-
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Offside, Chelsea. Mason Mount tries a through ball, but Mykhailo Mudryk is caught offside.
-
Offside, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.
-
Foul by Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea).
-
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Vinícius Junior (Real Madrid).
-
Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
-
Attempt saved. Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
-
Attempt blocked. João Félix (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.