Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool: Axel Disasi scores on his debut to secure point for Chelsea

Axel Disasi is the 26th different Chelsea player to score on his Premier League debut

Chelsea and Liverpool played out a thrilling draw at Stamford Bridge as both sides delivered a prime example of why they are doing battle over £110m Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

A highly entertaining encounter showcased the attacking quality of both sides while the defensive deficiencies illustrated why Caicedo has become a prized target.

Liverpool dominated the early stages, Mohamed Salah striking the bar before the Egypt forward delivered a stunning pass for Luis Diaz to slide home the opening goal after 18 minutes.

Chelsea, in their first Premier League game under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, rallied and drew level with an equaliser from new signing Axel Disasi, who scored from six yards after Liverpool failed to clear a set-piece.

Both sides had further chances – with Liverpool keeper Alisson saving well from Ben Chilwell and Nicolas Jackson – but neither could find a winner.

Pochettino’s encouraging start

Chelsea’s new manager Pochettino will have hoped to start his reign with a victory but there was plenty for him to be satisfied about as his new team recovered from a shaky start to deliver many encouraging signs.

There is work to do on making Chelsea more solid, hence the pursuit of Caicedo, but they showed character to overcome a sticky opening to make Alisson the busier goalkeeper in the second half and draw warm applause from their supporters at the final whistle.

New striker Jackson was powerful and industrious while left wing-back Chilwell was a threat going forward, not only bringing a save from the Brazil goalkeeper but also having a goal narrowly ruled out for offside following a video assistant referee intervention.

Pochettino knows there is work to do but a point against a Liverpool team determined to recapture their old position at the top of the table represents a decent start to the new campaign.

“We feel pleased but at the same time disappointed because we wanted to win and we deserved to win, but it is only the beginning,” said Pochettino.

“We have created a very good way to work here and that is important. The connection from day one has been fantastic.”

Salah’s surprise exit

When Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made the surprise decision to replace Salah after 77 minutes the forward made little attempt to disguise his unhappiness.

Salah had shown his usual magic in the first half, hitting the bar then producing a brushstroke of genius to set up Diaz’s opener.

As a result, there were plenty of quizzical looks as he made his way to the technical area, shaking his head and throwing his wrist strapping to the turf as he did so.

Klopp said: “I can understand because if Mo scored it would have been a new record for goals scored in the opening game but I didn’t think about that.

“We needed stability and we needed fresh legs. It was super intense for everybody. That’s all I can say about it. His reaction was absolutely OK.”

Salah was part of a potent Liverpool attacking display but it was clear in this game why Klopp is keen to add a midfield shield of security in the shape of Caicedo or Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

For all Liverpool’s threat going forward, and substitute Darwin Nunez almost won it with a deflected shot in the last few seconds, Liverpool looked vulnerable at the back.

The visitors will nevertheless be reasonably happy with a point, although they thought they had made it 2-0 when Salah scored in the first half before it was ruled out for offside by VAR.

However the flaws Klopp is trying to address remain obvious, and at least one more midfield signing seems certain before the transfer window closes.

Liverpool were angry they did not receive a penalty for a handball against Jackson but a point was probably what they deserved.

“We scored a super first goal, scored a sensational second goal that was unfortunately offside,” said Klopp.

“If you ask me if I was completely happy with the game, then no, but I saw enough that we are a step further in the right direction.

“We had our moments. It was a super intense game, a wild game in moments. We should have controlled it more but couldn’t.”

Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 12 goals in seven opening days of the season in the Premier LeagueBBC Sport app: Download to follow all the latest on your Premier League team

Player of the match

FernandezEnzo Fernandez

Chelsea

Squad number8Player nameFernández

Squad number24Player nameJames

Squad number21Player nameChilwell

Squad number2Player nameDisasi

Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva

Squad number15Player nameJackson

Squad number23Player nameGallagher

Squad number26Player nameColwill

Squad number7Player nameSterling

Squad number31Player nameSánchez

Squad number 17 Player name Chukwuemeka

Squad number10Player nameMudryk

Squad number16Player nameUgochukwu

Squad number27Player nameGusto

Squad number29Player nameMaatsen

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

31 Sánchez

2Disasi6Thiago Silva26Colwill

24James8Fernández23Gallagher21Chilwell

7 Sterling 17 Chukwuemeka

15Jackson

31Sánchez2Disasi6Thiago Silva26Colwill24JamesSubstituted forGustoat 76’minutes8FernándezBooked at 32mins23Gallagher21ChilwellSubstituted forUgochukwuat 90’minutes7SterlingSubstituted forMudrykat 81’minutes17ChukwuemekaBooked at 4minsSubstituted forMaatsenat 81’minutes15JacksonBooked at 85minsSubstitutes3Cucurella10Mudryk11Madueke16Ugochukwu20Nascimento dos Santos27Gusto29Maatsen37Burstow47Bergström

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

1Alisson

66Alexander-Arnold5Konaté4van Dijk26Robertson

8Szoboszlai10Mac Allister18Gakpo

11Salah20Jota7Díaz

1Alisson66Alexander-ArnoldBooked at 68mins5Konaté4van Dijk26Robertson8Szoboszlai10Mac AllisterBooked at 89mins18GakpoSubstituted forJonesat 66’minutes11SalahSubstituted forElliottat 77’minutes20JotaBooked at 32minsSubstituted forNúñezat 66’minutes7DíazSubstituted forDoakat 77’minutes sSubstitutes2Gomez9Núñez17Jones19Elliott21Tsimikas32Matip50Doak53McConnell62Kelleher

Referee:Anthony Taylor

Attendance:40,096

Live Text

Match ends, Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1.

Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Lesley Ugochukwu.

Attempt blocked. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Offside, Liverpool. Harvey Elliott tries a through ball, but Dominik Szoboszlai is caught offside.

Substitution, Chelsea. Lesley Ugochukwu replaces Ben Chilwell.

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Curtis Jones (Liverpool).

Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.

Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ibrahimovic (Liverpool).

Malo Gusto (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool).

Attempt blocked. Darwin Núñez (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.

Substitution, Chelsea. Mykhailo Mudryk replaces Raheem Sterling.

Substitution, Chelsea. Ian Maatsen replaces Carney Chukwuemeka.

Offside, Liverpool. Andy Robertson tries a through ball, but Curtis Jones is caught offside.

