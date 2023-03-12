Neither the Blaugrana club nor the striker have the intention of a sale, but everything will depend on the market

Barça needs to transfer, but they will try to do it with players with fewer minutes than the Brazilian

The president of Barça, Joan Laporta, assured that the club needed to release some players and Xavi confirmed this at the press conference prior to the match against Athletic. Barça’s idea is to sell players who have less impact on the team, but who has the most market is Raphinha. Chelsea and Newcastle have surveyed their environment without going any further for now.

The Brazilian international has become a fixture in Barça’s line-ups, making the most of the absence of Ousmane Dembélé. Raphinha, after an irregular start, is establishing the team with optimal performance and the idea of ​​both the player and the Blaugrana club is to continue next season without hearing any offer.

The intention is one thing, especially that of Raphinha who does not want to leave Barcelona, ​​and the need is another. Barça intuits that they will be able to send off a player with fewer minutes in an important transfer, but if this is not the case, they also keep in mind that Raphinha could become a good source of income. From the Blaugrana club they assume that the income would be, even, higher than the money invested in its purchase.

Raphinha was already in Chelsea’s sights last season, but Barça won the game due to the player’s desire to come to the Camp Nou. The English club loves him like a Newcastle that is going to continue to improve. The decisive months for the January market arrive and Barça will have to begin to analyze their sales well before the objective of entering around 150 million euros.