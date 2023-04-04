After the next defeat, Chelsea fired their coach. The Blues, in the Premiere League only gray mediocrity, could strike gold when looking for a successor in the Bundesliga. Frankfurt’s Oliver Glasner is hotly traded.

Dhe loss to Aston Villa was too much. Only a few hours after the 0: 2, Chelsea FC announced the dismissal of its coach. After just seven months with the Blues, Graham Potter had to leave. The balance sheet did not speak for the 47-year-old either: Potter took over Thomas Tuchel’s job last September. Back then, Chelsea were sixth in the Premier League. Under Potter, Chelsea picked up just seven wins from 22 games and slipped to eleventh place. Chelsea have also been eliminated from the two domestic cup competitions, the team is only gray mediocrity in England.

“Chelsea would like to thank Graham for his efforts and contribution and wish him all the best for the future,” Chelsea said. First, Potter’s former assistant coach Bruno Saltor is to take over. But this is only on an interim basis. Chelsea are looking for a new coach – and this one could come from the Bundesliga.

The Blues are said to be interested in Oliver Glasner from Eintracht Frankfurt. According to information from “Bild”, the Austrian should have an exit clause with Hessen, which he could draw until the last competitive game of the season and then switch to London immediately. The example of Potter shows that Chelsea have no problem with transfer fees for coaches. The Blues paid Brighton & Hove Albion a transfer fee of 18 million euros for him.

Glasner, who led Eintracht to the Europa League title last season and thus to the Champions League, is currently in a crisis with his team. In the Bundesliga, Frankfurt has been without a win for five games, and the team had no chance against SSC Naples in the round of 16 of the premier class. A power struggle in the club’s management level is currently causing a lot of unrest in the club.

The chairman of the supervisory board, Philip Holzer, and the spokesman for the board, Axel Hellmann, have been at odds for a long time. After a debate between the two on March 15, Holzer publicly announced that he had offered to resign in order to keep Hellmann at the club. Hellmann refused this.

Chelsea probably wanted to sign Glasner in September

Glasner recently confirmed in the “Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung” that there were interested parties from England: “I’ve already had inquiries from the Premier League, but I canceled. I just really enjoy my job – maybe that’s why I don’t think so much about what might come one day.” Glasner recently asked for time to think about it when it came to extending his contract with Eintracht, which runs until 2024. Chelsea are said to have had an interest in Glasner after Tuchel was fired last September. However, the 48-year-old decided to stay with Eintracht.

In addition to Glasner, Julian Nagelsmann is also traded at Chelsea as a Potter successor. According to “Bild” information, Nagelsmann should not be ready to take over a new team after his departure from FC Bayern Munich.