The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Women’s Champions League reserved big chunks for French clubs. Olympique Lyonnais, defending champion, will be opposed to English Chelsea, unfortunate finalists in 2021 against FC Barcelona. Emma Hayes’ players, however, finished first in their group this season, ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, whom they beat twice (0-1, 3-0).
Les Parisiennes will find the Germans of Wolfsburg, who also finished at the top of their pool ahead of Roma, who will face FC Barcelona. The fourth quarter-final will pit Bayern Munich against Arsenal, who finished top of a pool where OL featured.
The first legs will be played on March 21 and 22, the return matches on March 28 and 29.
A 100% French final?
French clubs will not meet in the semi-finals if they pass this round. The winner of OL-Chelsea will be opposed to that of AS Roma-Barça, while the winner of PSG-Wolfsburg will play against that of Bayern-Arsenal. The last four matches will be played on April 22 and 23 and then on April 29 and 20.
We could therefore in theory attend this season a 100% French final, at the beginning of June, in Eindhoven (Netherlands).