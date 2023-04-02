English football club Chelsea have announced the sacking of their manager, Graham Potter, who was only brought on board seven months ago. Potter, who is 47, had coached Brighton for three seasons before joining Chelsea, obtaining moderate results. He had been called up to coach Chelsea in September, after the season started, to replace German Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked due to a difficult start to the season. Despite the company’s large investments in the market, even under Potter’s management Chelsea have struggled to achieve good results, especially in the league, where they are 11th in the standings. However, an exemption was considered unlikely due to the good performance of the team in the most important European tournament, the Champions League, in which it qualified for the quarter-finals, which will play against Real Madrid.