Chelsea makes up ground against Liverpool

Chelsea and Liverpool drew 1-1 (1-1) in the Premier League on Sunday in the first-round hit. Luis Diaz (18′) gave the visitors the lead, who started with former Salzburg player Dominik Szoboszlai. Frenchman Axel Disasi (37th) equalized for the “Blues”.

In the first half, the spectators at London’s Stamford Bridge saw a fast-paced and entertaining football game with two teams in good spirits. Other goals from Mohamed Salah for Liverpool and Ben Chilwell for Chelsea were conceded for offside following the intervention of the video assistant.

Both sides had chances after the break. After an hour, however, the pace slowed. Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez attempted a long-range shot in added time, but it went wide before Mykhailo Mudryk’s chance to give Chelsea the winning goal. Both sides were satisfied with the draw.

Tottenham draw at Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur also did not get beyond a draw in the first Premier League match after the move from goalscorer Harry Kane to FC Bayern Munich. Spurs drew 2-2 (2-2) at FC Brentford on Sunday.

Cristian Romero (11th) put coach Ange Postecoglou’s team ahead in the game, which was played offensively by both sides. After Brentford had temporarily turned the game through Bryan Mbeumo (26th) and Yoane Wissa (36th), Emerson Royal (45th + 5) equalized for Kane’s ex-club.

After a week-long transfer saga, Tottenham’s record scorer Kane had confirmed his move to Bayern after 19 years with the Londoners shortly before Spurs’ Premier League opener. Spurs, who are not represented in European competition this season, still have until September 1 to sign a successor for the club icon that has migrated.

