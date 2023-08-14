Home » Chelsea makes up ground against Liverpool
Sports

Chelsea makes up ground against Liverpool

by admin
Chelsea makes up ground against Liverpool

Chelsea and Liverpool drew 1-1 (1-1) in the Premier League on Sunday in the first-round hit. Luis Diaz (18′) gave the visitors the lead, who started with former Salzburg player Dominik Szoboszlai. Frenchman Axel Disasi (37th) equalized for the “Blues”.

In the first half, the spectators at London’s Stamford Bridge saw a fast-paced and entertaining football game with two teams in good spirits. Other goals from Mohamed Salah for Liverpool and Ben Chilwell for Chelsea were conceded for offside following the intervention of the video assistant.

Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Both sides had chances after the break. After an hour, however, the pace slowed. Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez attempted a long-range shot in added time, but it went wide before Mykhailo Mudryk’s chance to give Chelsea the winning goal. Both sides were satisfied with the draw.

Tottenham draw at Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur also did not get beyond a draw in the first Premier League match after the move from goalscorer Harry Kane to FC Bayern Munich. Spurs drew 2-2 (2-2) at FC Brentford on Sunday.

Cristian Romero (11th) put coach Ange Postecoglou’s team ahead in the game, which was played offensively by both sides. After Brentford had temporarily turned the game through Bryan Mbeumo (26th) and Yoane Wissa (36th), Emerson Royal (45th + 5) equalized for Kane’s ex-club.

After a week-long transfer saga, Tottenham’s record scorer Kane had confirmed his move to Bayern after 19 years with the Londoners shortly before Spurs’ Premier League opener. Spurs, who are not represented in European competition this season, still have until September 1 to sign a successor for the club icon that has migrated.

See also  Normally I was afraid that the puck wouldn't wind up on my hockey stick, laughed Hrňa from Třinec

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

You may also like

Pegula crushes Samsonova to win WTA 1000 Montreal

Man Utd takeover: Glazer family holding club hostage...

Chelsea and Liverpool Battle to 1-1 Draw in...

Colombia Falls to England in Quarterfinals of 2023...

No. Budějovice – Pilsen 2:5, Šulc led the...

Sinner show, wins the first Master 1000

Klinger sisters win Future in Warsaw

Betrayals, missed signings, little planning and scarce funds:...

Successful Implementation of the First Sports Publicity Week...

DELICIOUS FESTIVAL DOLOMITES | Sportdimontagna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy