The Belgian, still dry on goals and assists, is at the top of the Serie A standings of the chances invented for his teammates
They call them ‘hidden statistics’. Something that goes beyond assists and goals, less advertised but still useful. Charles De Ketelaere is at the top of one of these: his first eight Serie A appearances tell us that the Belgian creates at least three scoring chances per game (data collected by Eleven Sports). Better than Zielinski (2.7), Deulofeu (2.6), Politano (2.5) and Elmas (2.4).