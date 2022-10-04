They call them ‘hidden statistics’. Something that goes beyond assists and goals, less advertised but still useful. Charles De Ketelaere is at the top of one of these: his first eight Serie A appearances tell us that the Belgian creates at least three scoring chances per game (data collected by Eleven Sports). Better than Zielinski (2.7), Deulofeu (2.6), Politano (2.5) and Elmas (2.4).