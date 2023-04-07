History repeats itself. In January of last year ilfattoquotidiano.it had analyzed the paradox of Chelseaclub that in spite of 250 million total losses accumulated in three years resulted in assets of one million euros per i parametri del Financial Fair Play (FFP) UEFA. Thirteen months later, everything at Stamford Bridge has changed, from ownership – to abandonment after 19 years of Roman Abramovich and the transition to the American entrepreneur Todd Boehly – up to the technical guide, with Thomas Tuchel replaced by Graham Potteraround you fired after setting the record for the worst points average (1.27 per gamewith 38% of overall wins) by one manager in Chelsea’s history in Premier League. What has remained unchanged are the pharaonic expensessubstantial debt and positioning itself as a symbolic company – albeit in good company – of all distortions of the Ffp, a sacrosanct tool but structured and regulated in a way very bad.

Boehly’s net worth is estimated at 5 billion euros. In less than a year she has spent it il 10% for Chelsea, a team he soon declared he wanted to support at least another company. Everything under the sun in the era of timesharenot like when Abramovich’s Chelsea had the Dutch as a satellite team Vitesse who, however, remained “independent”, only to then emerge – it was news from a few weeks ago – that the Russian had paid over 130 million to the Arnhem club. On the market, Boehly spared no expense, buying (or hiring) seventeen playersbetween the summer and winter markets, for a figure around 611 million euros. The source is Transfer market but the estimate is by default, since it does not consider possible bonussalary costs and additional costs such as commissions of intermediation. Only in January did the Blues fork out 369 million for eight playersbreaking the Premier League spending record and spending more than the clubs combined Liga, A league, Bundesliga e Ligue 1.

Monstrous figures, however, destined to give way to those, even more incredible, expenses for the double change Of trainer Tuchel-Potter. In six months, the bill is around 54 million eurosmade up of 17 for severance pay to Tuchel and his staff, from 24 paid to Brighton to get Potter right away this season, come on 13.5 as the first year of the five-year contract signed by the coach who, at the time of his dismissal, was the third technician highest paid of the Premier after Pep Guardiola e Jurgen Klopp, and fourth in the world. But Potter will cost Chelsea much more, because they deserve more quattro annuitywhich however, as written by David Ornstein on The Athleticin all probability they will be replaced by the payment of an ordinary allowance not related to the residual duration of the contract. A figure not yet established, but which could exceed 30 million of Euro paid by Chelsea ad Antonio Conte in 2018 after firing him. Another spending record of the still young Boehly management.

Chelsea owns many arrows to its arc that allow it to avoid problems with the Ffp, from the huge revenues of the rights tv – never so generous in England – to European performances (four consecutive qualifications for the knockout phase of the Champions League, victory in 2021), from a outbound market more effective than Premier’s rivals until Covid-19, which loosened the rules of Financial Fair Play, ending with the deductions permitted by UEFA for investments in the sector youthin social projects It is in the soccer female. They think about the rest strategy which act between the folds of the FFP regulation, exploiting them deficiencies e omissions. A bit like computer hackers who always try to be one step ahead of security devices. Chelsea’s main strategy is based on contracts Of long duration. The new purchases Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke e Place Gusto they signed up for 7 and a half yearsWhile Enzo Fernandez e Mykhailo Mudryk per 8 and a half. Let’s take the Ukrainian taken from Shakhtar Donetsk as an example: Chelsea spread the transfer fee, estimated at around 70 million (plus 30 in bonuses), on an 8 and a half year contract, with a cost of around 8.5 million by financial year.

This construction, applied on more contractsleads to an important financial “profit” (the quotes are a must) in the brief period. Above all, Chelsea has played ahead of UEFA, which has approved a team starting next season new regulation which does not allow you to spread the transfer fee over more than five exercises financial, with the consequence that a player like Mudryk would weigh on the Blues budget for over 14 million per season. The rule though it is not retroactive. With the obligation of the five-year contract, UEFA closes, late, one falla of its own system, given that today the five-year obligation was valid according to Fifa rules, but it did not apply if in the country where the club concerned operated the law allowed the stipulation of longer-term contracts. L’Englandin this respect, does not provide for restrictions.

As in the case of Barcelona which sells shares of future proceeds from television rights to secure immediate resources, including that of Chelsea it is a policy of short breath destined to have consequences in the medium term, which only a strong increase in revenues will be able to protect against risks. First, the wage bill continues to grow, going in the opposite direction to the new UEFA financial sustainability rules which provide for a maximum spending of 90% wages, commissions and net transfer costs from next year, with the percentage going down to 80% in the second year and 70% in the third year. Champions League qualification will also be vital for the Blues. in Kiera Maguirean expert in football economics, estimated that every pound earned for participation in theEuropa League equals four and a half pounds in the Champions League. Finally, the money saved today will return to the balance sheet next exercises. And the bulimic winter shopping of Chelsea will still be present, in seven years, sui accounting books of society.