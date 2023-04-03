Home Sports Chelsea release Coach Potter
Sports

Chelsea release Coach Potter

by admin
Chelsea release Coach Potter

Chelsea have released coach Graham Potter after just six months. The London Premier League club said in a statement on Sunday. Kotrainer Bruno Saltor will initially succeed Potter as an interim solution. The 47-year-old Potter only came to Chelsea in September 2022 as the successor to Thomas Tuchel.

The “Blues” lost 2-0 to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday and are only eleventh in the table. Chelsea have won just three out of twelve Premier League games this year. In the Champions League, however, Chelsea have reached the quarter-finals and meet Real Madrid there.

Potter has agreed to work with the club to ensure a smooth transition, it said. “Chelsea would like to thank Graham for his efforts and contribution and wish him well in the future.”

See also  Three-point shooting rate hits a new low

You may also like

F1 Australian Grand Prix: Verstappen wins the championship,...

Medvedev wins fourth ATP title of the season...

Serie B Old Wild West 2022/23 – Matchday...

Spalletti-Maldini, argument in the tunnel of the changing...

Napoli – AC Milan 0:4, Leader Napoli surprisingly...

The Cycling Tour of the Metropolitan City of...

center whitewashed with oversized ice cubes

MotoGP, Argentina GP at Termas de Rio Hondo:...

Medvedev dominated the tournament in Miami and has...

Serie A: Bologna dominates, wins 3-0 over Udinese...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy