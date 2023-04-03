Chelsea have released coach Graham Potter after just six months. The London Premier League club said in a statement on Sunday. Kotrainer Bruno Saltor will initially succeed Potter as an interim solution. The 47-year-old Potter only came to Chelsea in September 2022 as the successor to Thomas Tuchel.

The “Blues” lost 2-0 to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday and are only eleventh in the table. Chelsea have won just three out of twelve Premier League games this year. In the Champions League, however, Chelsea have reached the quarter-finals and meet Real Madrid there.

Potter has agreed to work with the club to ensure a smooth transition, it said. “Chelsea would like to thank Graham for his efforts and contribution and wish him well in the future.”