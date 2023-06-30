Chelsea sent tonk Jackson, Villarreal will receive 32 million pounds for him

Villarreal’s Nicolas Jackson (right) tackles Marcos Llorente of Atlético Madrid. | photo: Reuters

Jackson played 26 matches in the last season of the Pan-League and scored 12 goals, including nine in the last eight rounds. He made his debut for Senegal at the World Cup in Qatar in December.

He is Chelsea’s second summer signing after the departure of Christopher Nkunku from Leipzig. In the new season, the Blues will try to get rid of the 12th place from last year, which was the worst position for them since 1994. This will be led by new coach Mauricio Pochettino.

