Chelsea sign Nkunka from Leipzig for 60 million euros

Chelsea sign Nkunka from Leipzig for 60 million euros

Twenty-five-year-old Nkunku became the first signing for the new era of coach Mauricio Pochettino, who took over the London team after the season. In it, Chelsea took up to 12th place and will be without European cups next season.

“I have already played in Ligue 1 and Bundesliga, now I want to play in the Premier League, one of the best competitions in the world. I am excited about this challenge and I am proud to wear the Chelsea shirt,” the top scorer of the German league said in a statement on the website.

Nkunku played 25 league games for Leipzig last year and scored 16 goals. He has been working at the German club since 2019, having previously spent four seasons at Paris St. Germaine.

