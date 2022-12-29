Home Sports Chelsea spends 100 million pounds and vows to win Messi’s World Cup ace deputy | Goal.com China
Chelsea spends 100 million pounds and vows to win Messi's World Cup ace deputy

Chelsea spends 100 million pounds and vows to win Messi's World Cup ace deputy

Chelsea have reportedly made an offer of more than £106m to Benfica for Argentine World Cup star Enzo Fernandes.

It is understood that Enzo Fernandez’s current termination clause is 120 million euros. Portuguese media said that Chelsea’s negotiating team has arrived in Lisbon to discuss the specific details of the transaction. The current offer offered by the Blues has reached a very high level, and it is very hopeful that they will beat Manchester United, Liverpool and other teams to win this transfer battle.

Enzo Fernandes, 21, has become one of the hottest stars since Argentina’s World Cup triumph, and his performances alongside Lionel Messi have skyrocketed his value. In the group stage, Fernandez also scored a beautiful goal against Mexico, and he was also successfully elected as the best young player in the World Cup.

Although his performance in Qatar was quite eye-catching, Fernandez had to carefully consider his future. This time, Chelsea chose to directly match the player’s release clause. The Argentine star could leave Benfica for Chelsea as soon as January, according to reports. Chelsea’s transfer can be described as a rainy day. The team’s two main midfielders, Jorginho and Kanter, are both old and will become free agents in the summer and are unlikely to renew their contracts.

