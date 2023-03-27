Home Sports Chelsea writes a loss of almost 140 million euros
Chelsea have reported a net loss of £121.3m (€137.94m) for the 2021/22 financial year. This was announced by the English Premier League club on Monday. The Londoners cited “extraordinary expenses and loss of revenue” as the reason after sanctions were imposed on former owner Roman Abramovich due to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine.

The Russian Abramovich then sold Chelsea, which had to forego ticket income in the meantime, to an investment group led by American entrepreneur Todd Boehly at the end of May last year. “Despite the loss for the year and operational challenges due to sanctions, the club continues to comply with UEFA and Premier League financial regulations,” the club said.

The past financial year ended on June 30, 2022. In the past two transfer periods, the “Blues” invested more than 600 million euros in newcomers. They are currently only tenth in the league, in the quarter-finals of the Champions League coach Graham Potter’s team will face defending champions Real Madrid and ÖFB star David Alaba.

