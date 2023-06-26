Chelsea’s shady deals with Saudi clubs: what’s behind the maxi transfers paid by Pif

In the former 2000s, when the football management video game Football Manager it was still called Scudetto and there was no editor to build your own favorite rose from the start, there was a trick to sort out finances. Just create a dummy coach with the game in progress, put him in charge of one wealthy teamcarry out the desired operations and then do it discharge and retire from football. In England the Chelsea he is accused of doing the same gameobviously in a more articulated way, crafty e complex compared to the branded game Sports Interactive. Above all, always on the edge of the rules, able to find every fold, every gray area in the regulatory system that regulates i transfers in the world of football. He had already done it in January by spending the record amount of 369 million euros on the market and then diluting the transfer fee in the budget of new arrivals with contracts Of 7-8 and a half yearsbenefiting from the late and non-retroactive introduction (starting next season) by UEFA of the ban on spreading these costs over more than five financial years.

The new borderline case of the Blues concerns market affairs with theSaudi Arabiaa country that has forcefully entered the international football scene in the last year, first through the purchase of the Newcastlethen with a bountiful shopping campaign which is affecting the main teams of its league. All through the sovereign wealth fund PIF (Public Investment Fund), which after acquiring control of the Magpies turned its attention to the Saudi Pro Leagueentering with important participations in the four major clubs of the country: Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahly, Al-Hilal e Al-Nasr. Clubs that are rising to prominence by signing some champions of European football at enormous prices, from Cristiano Ronaldo (moved during the current season, during the World Cup in Qatar, after the termination of his contract with Manchester United) to Karim Benzema until N’Golo Singer.

However, the PIF also has interests in Chelsea, and here the short circuit which is creating controversy in England, given that the Blues are in talks with Saudi teams for the sale of some elements of their squad which would seem to no longer be part of the new coach’s plans Mauricio Pochettino. Players such as Hakim Ziyech, Edward Mendy e Kalidou Koulibaly which, regardless of the agreed tag price, represent a heavy cost for Chelsea’s corporate coffers, but at the same time they are almost impossible to place, if not at the usual ones 4-5 teams of the European elite, precisely because of thehigh salary. The PIF is one of 300 investors which has entrusted the management of a part of its funds to Clearlake Capital, American company of private equity which involved approx 3 billion eurosout of the 5 overall, in the operation that led Todd Boehly on the purchase of Chelsea.

There are some clarifications to make: the PIF invests in Clearlake Capital since 2006, so long before the Saudis’ interest in football. Known facts already under investigation by the Premier League a year ago when the Saudis were grappling with the takeover of Newcastle, which ended with a positive opinion: no conflict of interest found. On the other hand, there are no certainties as to the size of the PIF’s investment in Clearlake Capital, given that one of the distinctive features of private equity companies concerns the privacy protection of those who invest. The only certain fact is that none of them can hold more than 5% of the company’s capital. Whereas Clearlake Capital manages about £60 billion in business on behalf of the aforementioned investors, some hypotheses on the “weight” of the PIF can also be made. Above all, however, compared to twelve months ago, the situation has changed, given that now Chelsea are dealing with one very rich counterpart owned by one of the shareholders of his property. And since the Blues have already got off to a great start on the market, paying out 65 million euros at RB Leipzig for Christopher Nkunkuexpenditure reduction operations are becoming increasingly necessary.

As for the issue of salaries smearedthere is nothing of illegal in this construction that allows you to clean up somewhat the books with the help of clubs gravitating in the same solar system. It just comes of the umpteenth disgrace to the concept of fair play e equity, which, however, seems to be of interest only to teams that cannot afford to cheat the system. Above all, however, it is a further small step forward towards the state football. The question is no longer about the influence exerted directly by one State in the world of football, already largely metabolized (Psg, Manchester City, Qatar 2022), but how deeply it can branch out e push yourself this flu. As she wrote Alan Smith on the Mirror: “How long before sovereign wealth funds invest directly in competitions continental? It will be the next level in the process state acquisition of football”.

