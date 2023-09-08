Chen Lijun Dominates Men’s 67kg Category at World Weightlifting Championships

World Weightlifting Championships: Chen Lijun Dominates Men’s 67kg Category with Three Gold Medals

RIYADH – Chinese weightlifter Chen Lijun showcased his dominance at the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Competing in the men’s 67kg category, Chen secured three gold medals in the snatch, clean and jerk, and total score. Although not an Olympic event in Paris, this achievement marks a strong comeback for the veteran athlete.

Chen Lijun exhibited a significant advantage during the snatch competition. He calmly lifted 145 kilograms in his first attempt and went on to successfully clear 150 kilograms and 153 kilograms in his subsequent tries. This exceptional display of strength earned him the snatch gold medal.

Continuing his impressive performance, Chen effortlessly lifted 175 kilograms in his first clean and jerk attempt. He then raised the bar to 180 kilograms, triumphing with his second attempt. Having already secured the clean and jerk gold medal and the total score gold medal, Chen decided to forgo his final attempt. Notably, his total score of 333 kilograms surpassed his winning score at the Tokyo Olympics by 1 kilogram, indicating a return to top form.

As weightlifting events for the Paris Olympics have undergone changes, the men’s 67kg category is no longer included. To achieve back-to-back Olympic titles, Chen Lijun will need to either move up to the 73kg category or drop down to the 61kg category.

Among the other competitors, Indonesian athlete Irawan claimed the silver medal in the overall score category. However, his total score fell short by 12 kilograms compared to Chen Lijun’s exceptional performance. Sahakyan, the European Championship champion from Armenia, secured the bronze medal with a total score of 312kg.

The World Weightlifting Championships continue to captivate audiences worldwide, showcasing the incredible talent and achievements of athletes like Chen Lijun. With his triumphant return, the weightlifting community eagerly awaits his next move on the quest for Olympic glory.

(Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Haizhou)

