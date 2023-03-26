Original title: Chen Meng: There are also small problems in winning the game, which needs to be summarized as the most difficult game in the team

On the evening of March 26th, Beijing time, the “Straight to Durban” 2023 Chinese Table Tennis Team World Table Tennis Championship Trials (Second Station) continued the first round of men’s and women’s singles group competitions at the Training Bureau of the State Sports General Administration. In a women’s singles match, Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Meng defeated Wang Xiaotong 3-1 (11-3, 11-8, 10-12 and 11-3) to get off to a good start.

“This is the second through game. I am quite satisfied with the overall performance today.” In an interview after the game, Chen Meng said that he did a good job in the fluency of the ball in the first game, but only led 10-8 in the third game. There were some minor problems during the competition, “I think we can continue to summarize and play tomorrow’s game well,” Chen Meng said.

Chen Meng got off to a good start in today’s game, and quickly won two games in a row with 11-3 and 11-8. Although she was reversed by her opponent in the third game with two match points, she emphasized that she As for the problems on the court, “it is still relatively clear, so in the fourth game, we also started from scratch and played one point at a time.”

The opponents in this game are both from Shandong, and they know each other very well. They usually train together a lot. This also makes Wang Xiaotong relatively familiar with Chen Mengqiu’s rhythm and route, so that there will be no shortage of wonderful rounds in the middle of the game.

"The most difficult thing to play is the competition within the team. For me, I still hope to be able to play out my state one by one through intra-team games. I don't think too much about the other things. I just want to play every game well. Right," Chen Meng finally pointed out.

