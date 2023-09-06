Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan Overcome Illness to Advance in China Open

Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan Overcome Health Issues to Advance in China Open

After winning the fourth World Championships, the women’s doubles duo Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan were expected to perform well in the China Open. However, Chen Qingchen’s coughing due to a cold was a cause for concern. Despite this, the determined pair managed to push through and defeat their opponents 2-0, securing their spot in the round of 16.

During the World Championships in Denmark, Chen Qingchen developed a cold due to the unfamiliar climate. The team tried various remedies, such as drinking pear water and scraping, to help her recover. Although she still occasionally coughs, Chen Qingchen remains optimistic, saying that she adapts to herself at every moment.

Returning to the China Open after four years, Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan were greeted with enthusiasm from the fans and had high expectations for their performance. Despite not being in their best physical condition, the duo chose to compete. In their first match against the Indian team Qiao Li and Ge Yatli, they faced a tough battle in the first game. However, Jia Yifan’s strategic change during the serve allowed them to secure three consecutive points and win the game 21-18. In the second game, they dominated with a 21-11 victory, advancing to the top 16.

Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan had previously won the championship in Changzhou four years ago and aimed to replicate their success this time. However, Chen Qingchen’s cold affected their performance. Despite this setback, the duo remains focused and determined, taking each game as it comes.

Their determination and communication on the field were evident in their loud exchanges of encouragement such as “Get up!” and “I’m coming!” Even the spectators in the stands could clearly hear their motivation. Jia Yifan emphasized that regardless of their position, they always strive to make the present moment the best it can be.

The story of Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan battling through health issues to advance in the China Open serves as an inspiration to athletes and fans alike. The duo’s dedication and never-give-up attitude are qualities that deserve recognition and admiration.

