Chen Yufei: If you want to win, you must also be happy

Chen Yufei: To win, you must also be happy 2023-06-20 14:45:15.0 Source: Xinhuanet Authors: Ding Wenxian, Tian Guangyu, Ji Ye

“Thank you Chen Yufei for defeating Chen Yufei.”

After winning the Indonesian Badminton Open on the 18th, the country’s number one women’s singles said so.

No one can succeed casually. A few days ago, Chen Yufei accepted an exclusive interview with a reporter from Xinhua News Agency, telling her understanding of beliefs and teams, as well as the concept of “happy badminton” that is close to realization.

Faith wins

Speaking of badminton in the past month, it is difficult to avoid the Sudirman Cup. The Chinese team defeated strong opponents and reached the top. The most thrilling thing was the semi-finals. Guoyu staged a jedi counterattack in the men’s doubles and came back to win. While his teammates enjoyed the flood of praise, Chen Yufei, who lost to the world‘s No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi and lost a point for the team, received sharp criticism from the outside world.

“I saw a lot of voices and comments. I told myself that those people don’t really know me, only I know that I’m doing my best.” She, who was suffering from the intense discomfort of her menstrual period, didn’t care much about negative comments. A particularly wronged time, because my most cherished “faith” was questioned——

“I don’t have such good innate conditions and unique physical abilities. I have a little talent, but I can’t reach the point of a genius girl. I can play today because of my belief, determination and hard work. I rely on not escaping from anything. Difficult courage, this is my talent, I believe I can achieve the ultimate talent.” Chen Yufei said on social media.

That night, everyone in the team told her it was okay, “we are still here”. That night, she was deeply moved and encouraged to witness the men’s doubles comeback. “When you are in despair, as long as you don’t give up, there will be a turning point.”

On the second day, Chen Yufei stood on the field with “more determined thoughts”, constantly hinting to herself “I can”. 2:0, still in poor physical condition, she simply and neatly defeated the recently popular South Korean star An Xiying, securing the championship for the Chinese team.

team first

No one wants to lose the chain in the team competition. In Chen Yufei’s dictionary, “team” has a different meaning.

“It is the team that cultivated me, chose me, and made me. Without the team, I would not be where I am today. The whole team constitutes every day of my career. There are coaches who help me, and brothers and sisters who help me grow , and the doctors and support staff who helped me with my treatment. Without them, I would not be able to play as Chen Yufei on the court. I am responsible to everyone in the team, and I will not give up any game easily. They helped me stand on the court. Field games.”

The concept of a team does not only exist in team competitions like the Sudirman Cup. When referring to her own Olympic gold medal, Chen Yufei expressed it like this: “Every championship that helps the women’s singles break the long-term record is very important to me.”

At the Tokyo Olympics, Guoyu won the Olympic women’s singles title again after nine years. The women’s singles group has gradually come out of the blue and yellow, forming a certain group advantage. Chen Yufei is currently ranked fourth in the world. She and the top three Akane Yamaguchi (Japan), An Xiying (South Korea), and Dai Ziying (Chinese Taipei) are the most powerful women’s singles players today. In addition, He Bingjiao, Wang Zhiyi, and Han Yue of the Chinese team are also among the top ten in the world. Team leader, I hope I can be more domineering and take on more responsibilities. I use my performance to influence and motivate my teammates. I always tell everyone that we are no worse than other players, especially the top four players in the world The other three. I encourage them to face it bravely with me, it’s not that there is no chance of winning.”

The “first sister” in everyone’s eyes does not think that she is the “most powerful” women’s singles player in the team. Chen Yufei said that she is relatively stable and has a good record against foreign (regional) players.

Of course, at the age of 25, she is also fully prepared to take on the heavy responsibility for Guoyu in the Paris Olympics. She is determined to defend the title, “Although I am not in the best state in all aspects, I have won and lost with the main opponent, so I have confidence.” In the coming year, she intends to continue to strengthen her physical fitness and strength, technically highlight her offense and increase her speed.

For badminton, the competition in the Asian Games is also fierce. In another three months, Hangzhou girls will start their trip to the Asian Games at the “doorstep” in the true sense. She hopes that she will not be under too much pressure and better show herself at home.

happiness first

After becoming the Olympic champion, Chen Yufei had a hard time for a long time. There were many and close matches, the impact from the opponent was more violent, and the body and mind were a bit tormented. It was difficult to mobilize myself on the court, and I won a lot of runners-up.

Self-adjustment in adversity is an essential quality for top athletes. She tried to change her mentality, telling herself to enjoy every game and learn from every opponent. “The goal is still to win, but I will pay more attention to the process. Temporary winning or losing cannot determine anything. We must look at longer-term and bigger goals.”

The concept of “Happy Badminton” has made Chen Yufei feel much calmer recently. “For example, in the Su Cup, I was happy during the whole process. I always wanted to show myself on the field and release myself, so I won. I will practice bit by bit with this feeling.”

Happiness does not only come from the badminton field, but also from using badminton as a platform to inspire more people.

“I am a very typical ordinary person. I have not been the best since I was a child. Maybe many people are like me, a little unconfident and confused about the future. But I have not given up on myself. After so many years of badminton training, I am afraid of others. When escaping, I bite the bullet; when others make mistakes, I will be myself. If I persist like this, I will become an Olympic champion.”

“I hope to tell everyone through my performance that if you are not ordinary, you will have no opportunities. I think opportunities will be chosen. If you persist and be brave, it will choose you. Never compromise with yourself, and do what you are afraid of.”

From time to time, Chen Yufei received good news from fans. Some people were admitted to the school of their choice, and some people saved many patients. “When it is very difficult, I will think of so many people who have persevered and succeeded because of me. I must also persevere and bring them more courage and hope.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

