Original title: Chen Yufei is in the first group Akane Yamaguchi and An Xiying become Guoyu’s target

CCTV news: The World Badminton Tournament Spanish Masters ended, and the national feather team ended with 2 crowns and 1 second place. Guoyu only sent players to participate in the three doubles competitions in this station, and the final results were also considered a surprise. In particular, He Jiting/Zhou Haodong in the men’s doubles and Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning in the women’s doubles are the first tour champions since their partnership!

The most surprising of the five individual events was the women’s singles final. The former world champion Sindhu defeated Indonesian player Mariska 8-21 in two rounds. You must know that Sindhu faced Mariska 7 times before the final and remained unbeaten! The former world champion seems to have been “abandoned” by the first group of women’s singles after experiencing injuries!

Sindhu is currently ranked 11th in the world, with a record of 5 wins and 5 losses this season. He has participated in 5 tournaments and 3 encounters in the first round. The runner-up of the Spanish Masters is the best of the season! Sindhu made it to the finals 4 times last season and won the championship 4 times, and still maintains a certain degree of competitiveness. After winning the Commonwealth Games, injuries kept her out for the remainder of last season, including the World Championships. This season started with three consecutive losses, and it was not until the Spanish Masters that he barely won the runner-up. Obviously, there is still a gap between Sindhu, who is still in the recovery period, and the first group!

The world‘s top badminton women’s singles group is basically dominated by Akane Yamaguchi, An Xiying, Chen Yufei and Dai Ziying! Akane Yamaguchi won 2 championships, 1 runner-up and 1 semi-finals in four games this season, with a record of 17 wins and 2 losses! Defending the World Championships last season greatly enhanced the players’ confidence. Running without hesitation to make up for her short stature, Akane Yamaguchi is also in the leading position in the first group at this stage!

An Xiying participated in 5 competitions this season, and won 3 championships and 2 runners-up; at least the runner-up record made her the best in the current women’s singles season. In just three months, she has already tied with last season’s 5 finals; she leads all women’s singles with 22 wins and 2 losses in a single season! An Xiying has a record of 1 win and 2 losses against Akane Yamaguchi this season, and Akane Yamaguchi is still the player she most wants to surpass.

Chen Yufei has become the runner-up “harvester” in the last two seasons, making 9 finals and only winning 1 championship! Participating in four competitions this season, the results are 1 runner-up, 2 semi-finals, 1 top 8, with a total record of 12 wins and 3 losses. In the 9 finals, against He Bingjiao 3 losses, An Xiying 2 losses, Intanon 1 win 1 loss, Akane Yamaguchi 1 loss, Dai Ziying 1 loss; Chen Yufei still has a great improvement in the championship space!

Tai Ziying has some “Buddhism” this season. She participated in the two rounds of the tour and both stopped in the semi-finals. The opponents in these two rounds happened to be Akane Yamaguchi and An Xiying. There are few entries, but they can also advance to the semi-finals; Tai Tzu Ying’s current situation is like being more than enough than the last, and more than the next! Whether she can continue to stay in the first group depends on her next results!

Except for the four generals of the first group, He Bingjiao, Wang Zhiyi, Intanon, Marin and other players all have the same problem – instability! He Bingjiao and Wang Zhiyi need a competition to prove that they have the strength to hit the first group; Intanon and Marin are facing the invasion of injuries and age! Rising stars, Mariska and other players are “nervous knives”, occasionally defeating the first group of players, but they will not enter the top four!