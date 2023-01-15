Chen Yufei lost to An Xiying at the Malaysian Open and the Chinese badminton team won three finalsFly into the homes of ordinary people

In the women’s singles semi-finals of the Malaysian Badminton Open held yesterday, Tokyo Olympic champion Chen Yufei lost 1-2 to Korea’s An Seying. An Seying will compete with Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi for the women’s singles title.

Caption:Chen Yufei lost 1 to 2 to Korean player An Xiying Xinhua News Agency (the same below)

Chen Yufei had an 8-1 record against An Xiying before, but she did not play well yesterday. She was beaten 9-2 by her opponent as soon as she played, and lost the first game 12-21. Although Chen Yufei struggled to win the second game 21-19, she was still suppressed by her opponent in the deciding game and finally lost 9-21. The 21-year-old An Xiying is a rising star in the badminton world in the past two years, and has been ranked among the top four in the world ranking for a year.

Caption: An Xiying returned the ball in the game

In another women’s singles semi-final, Akane Yamaguchi defeated Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei 2-0 (21-18, 21-16).

The men’s singles final will be played between Axelsen of Denmark and Kodai Naraoka of Japan. Axelsen eliminated Japan’s Changshan Kanta 2-0 yesterday, and Naraoka Kodai defeated Thailand’s Kunlavut 2-1 (21-17, 19-21, 21-17).

The Chinese team won the finals in all three doubles events. Men’s doubles teenagers Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang and India’s Rankireddy/Shetty fought three rounds in the semi-finals. Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang finally won 2-1 (21-16, 11-21, 21-15). Will compete with the Indonesian combination Alfian/Adianto for the championship.

Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan won the women’s doubles semi-final with ease, winning the first game 21-9 against the Indonesian team Rahayu/Ramahandi. Ramahandy accidentally sprained his right ankle with the first goal of the second game, and the Indonesian team had to retire. In the other semi-final, Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu lost 0-2 (17-21, 21-23) to South Korea’s Baek Ha Na/Lee You Lin.

Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong also won easily in the mixed doubles semi-finals. They defeated the Indonesian pair Ferdinandsa/Videgaga in straight sets, with a score of 21-16, 21-18. In the other semi-final, Japan’s Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino defeated Thailand’s Dechapo/Sasili 2-0 (21-18, 21-15).(Xinmin Evening News reporter Wang Zhiling)