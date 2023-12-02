Chen Yuxi and Wang Zongyuan won gold in the second leg of the World Championships Diving Trials-Sports-China Engineering Network

Chen Yuxi and Wang Zongyuan won gold in the second leg of the World Championships diving trials

Xinhua News Agency, Wuhan, December 1 (Reporters Le Wenwan and Zhao Jiantong) The Doha World Championships diving trials (second stop) were held at the Wuhan Sports Center on the 1st. Chen Yuxi won the gold in the women’s 10-meter platform, and Wang Zongyuan topped the men’s 3-meter board.

A total of 16 contestants participated in the women’s 10-meter platform final and 18 contestants participated in the men’s 3-meter springboard final in this event. They are all contestants who have recently passed the 2023 National Diving Championships, Paris Olympics, and Doha World Championships trials.

In the women’s 10-meter platform competition, Chen Yuxi always performed steadily, ranking first in 4 of the 5 rounds, and scored two consecutive high scores of 94.05, and finally won the championship with 432.30 points. Quan Hongchan made a mistake in the 407C movement in the second jump and only scored 67.20 points. However, she quickly adjusted her state and scored a game-high score of 95.70 points in the fourth jump, and finally won the runner-up with 415 points. Zhang Jiaqi won the bronze medal with 368.75 points.

In an interview after the game, Chen Yuxi said that he was excited and happy with the result of the game. “I hope to make further progress in subsequent games and training, stabilize my movements and mentality, and show my best side on the biggest stage.” Chen Yuxi said.

The men’s 3-meter springboard competition is fierce. Wang Zongyuan, who was leading all the way, made a slight mistake in the fifth round and only scored 82.80 points in a single action, ranking seventh in the round. However, he secured the championship position with 98.80 points in the final round of 109C action. Veteran Xie Siyu followed closely, ranking second in all six rounds, and finally won the silver medal with a gap of 9.3 points. Zheng Jiuyuan of Hubei team won the bronze medal.

“In this competition, the first two jumps were slightly better. There were indeed two moves in the middle that were not performed well. Although they were within the normal range, I still feel unsatisfied.” Wang Zongyuan said after the game. Recently, Wang Zongyuan has won three gold medals in the Wuhan series of events. On the 3rd, he will also participate in the men’s doubles 3-meter springboard competition, aiming to win the final gold medal. “We must move towards the top podium,” he said.

The women’s 3-meter springboard and men’s 10-meter platform finals will be held on the 2nd.

