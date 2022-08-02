Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 1. According to the China Taekwondo Association, at the World Taekwondo Federation Congress held in Sofia, Bulgaria on the 1st local time, the first batch of members of the World Taekwondo Federation Hall of Fame was officially announced, and China‘s two-time Taekwondo Olympic champion Chen Zhong was selected. .

According to the World Taekwondo Federation, Chen Zhong is the first female taekwondo athlete to win two consecutive Olympic championships. In addition, she has also won the World Championships and the Asian Games. She uses her influence to actively promote and popularize taekwondo in China and the world.

At the 2000 Sydney Olympics, taekwondo became an official Olympic sport. In the women’s 67kg final, Chen Zhong won the first Olympic gold medal in Taekwondo for the Chinese team. At the Athens Olympics four years later, Chen Zhong was the defending champion. Since then, Chen Zhong won the gold medal in the Doha Asian Games in 2006 and the gold medal in the World Championships in 2007, and achieved the Grand Slam of Taekwondo World Championships.

In addition to being “all-powerful” in the arena, Chen Zhong also insists on using his own influence to devote himself to sports, and is committed to the popularization and promotion of Taekwondo among young people.

Chen Zhong delivered a speech on the selection through a video that day. She said: “I am very honored and very happy. I will try my best to keep in mind the spirit of Taekwondo and make my own contribution to the world of Taekwondo.”